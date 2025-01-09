Rimple and Harpeet’s Vintage Maximalism

The winter of 2025 is all about celebrating maximalism according to Delhi-based designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula. The duo, known for their maximalist couture in period dramas, such as the series Heeramandi and film Padmaavat, predict that this year is going to be about extravagance.

“For the winter of 2025, occasion wear is all about vintage elegance and cozy sophistication. Styles featuring luxurious textures like velvet, brocade, and quilted fabrics paired with intricate embroidery and metallic accents for a touch of glamour will be in while minimalistic looks that lack depth and personality will be outdated,” says Rimple.

Their latest collection, ‘Firangi Mahal’ is on maximalist lines. It is a blend of history, drama, and heritage that captures the glamour of 1920s and ’30s pre-independence India.

“It was a time when Indian and Mughal textiles merged seamlessly with European influences due to the British influence. Indian royals began adopting Western sartorial styles, commissioning works from European design houses. This era was a cultural melting pot, blending Mughal architecture, Persian carpets, chintz, and Art Deco with French laces and prints. It was also the golden age of cinema, inspired by icons like actors Devika Rani, Naseem Banu, and Zubeida Begum, whose stories and styles reflected an era of fantasy and elegance,” Rimple says.

The designers who are often inspired by their globe-trotting adventures to craft a collection, say that they travelled for ‘Firangi Mahal’ too.