Vintage watch manual

Hollywood icon Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona belonged to a man who, for 20 years, kept it over his bath towel hung on a hook every day he entered the pool. He has no idea his watch cost more than a house in LA. Buying one is easy, but how to get the real deal and what to look for is the challenge. Many buyers insist on seeing the paperwork, which matters not that much. Many unscrupulous dealers fake the papers.

The box may belong to another piece. Check for originality, condition, service history and authenticity. Always check the dials. A clean dial beneath even scratched crystal is worth many times the value. Sapphire crystal resists scratches and breakage better. Check whether the watch is a limited edition and how many were sold. Fewer watches means better resale value. Note, details matter. Are the crystals diamond? Of what carat?

Watch Wisdom: Go in for iconic and classic styles whose value will always keep appreciating. If you are contemplating buying that vintage Rolex, snap a picture of its serial number. Rolex keeps a record of the serial numbers of stolen Rolexes. Better be safe than sorry. Hence buy a watch only from a trusted source. Or buy directly from the owners.