Colour, Comfort, Cashmere
Colour is more than just a conversation for us. The colour of the year—Mocha Mousse—expresses the global mood and attitude. It is tangible, showing up everywhere as we live, touch and feel it,” says Elley Cheng, President, Pantone, at the tastefully curated launch of the Mocha Mousse collection by Janavi—marking a vital collaboration between the global colour management company, and Delhi-based designer Jyotika Jhalani, Founder of Janavi India. It is displayed artfully at entrepreneur Simone Khan Arora’s suave store, Simone—Naturally Inspired, in South Mumbai.
The mesmerising eight-piece collection of cashmere shawls and blankets in shades of coffee, caramel, burnt sienna bridges the cosmic and tactile elements for Jhalani. “I dream in colour and believe I live in the stars,” she says. Little wonder that the Stargazing Shawl is completely covered in crystals, symbolising the night. The Galaxy Waves Shawl, with its delicate fringes akin to the softness and flow of the cosmos, represents the idea that each one of us lives in our own unique, beautiful galaxy. “The inspiration for celebrating
Mocha Mousse came from my desire to create something full of warmth and love. The cosmos is always present in my thoughts, reminding me of my dream to bring peace and love to the world,” Jhalani adds. The Joy and Me Moments cashmere herringbone blankets bring in warmth and comfort, perfectly capturing the serene and cosy energy she wanted to infuse into this collection. Each piece beautifully embodies the energy of Mocha Mousse, subtle yet powerful.
There is a sense of cosy comfort that runs through the entire collection. “The idea was to bring the colour to everyday use, put it in fabric, let it be consumed by our eyes and touch. Just as we savour a piece of chocolate,” explains Cheng. The cashmere with flecks of gold and shimmer brings in the rich splendour that India symbolises, she says. Pantone has earlier collaborated with designer Bibhu Mohapatra, with his cashmere shawls displayed at his Spring Summer 2025 Collection in New York bringing out Pantone’s Dualities colour palette.
“Colours are intrinsic to Indian culture and the sense of pride with which the rich culture owns each hue, expressing each shade with such abandon and joy, makes us want to be part of this feeling,” says Cheng, for whom the grandeur of the façade of a heritage building in Colaba melting into shades of honeyed gold in the slanting rays of the evening sun defines a sense of grounding, warmth, brightness, comfort—the totality that Mocha Mousse stands for.
“For me, colour bridges the gap between realities and reveals infinite possibilities in between. It represents energy, feeling, and life. It’s a kaleidoscope and the lens through which I see my world,” says Jhalani, who brought out the collection in sync with the passion and empowerment the Pantone team brought to the table, “giving me the creative freedom to shape the collection as I envisioned it”. Perhaps that is what brings out the true shine of brown, in the robust assurance of being true to one’s own self in a world obsessed with images.