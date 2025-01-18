Colour, Comfort, Cashmere

Colour is more than just a conversation for us. The colour of the year—Mocha Mousse—expresses the global mood and attitude. It is tangible, showing up everywhere as we live, touch and feel it,” says Elley Cheng, President, Pantone, at the tastefully curated launch of the Mocha Mousse collection by Janavi—marking a vital collaboration between the global colour management company, and Delhi-based designer Jyotika Jhalani, Founder of Janavi India. It is displayed artfully at entrepreneur Simone Khan Arora’s suave store, Simone—Naturally Inspired, in South Mumbai.

The mesmerising eight-piece collection of cashmere shawls and blankets in shades of coffee, caramel, burnt sienna bridges the cosmic and tactile elements for Jhalani. “I dream in colour and believe I live in the stars,” she says. Little wonder that the Stargazing Shawl is completely covered in crystals, symbolising the night. The Galaxy Waves Shawl, with its delicate fringes akin to the softness and flow of the cosmos, represents the idea that each one of us lives in our own unique, beautiful galaxy. “The inspiration for celebrating

Mocha Mousse came from my desire to create something full of warmth and love. The cosmos is always present in my thoughts, reminding me of my dream to bring peace and love to the world,” Jhalani adds. The Joy and Me Moments cashmere herringbone blankets bring in warmth and comfort, perfectly capturing the serene and cosy energy she wanted to infuse into this collection. Each piece beautifully embodies the energy of Mocha Mousse, subtle yet powerful.