Bold and beautiful hit the streets

In a fashion landscape saturated with sari gowns and hourglass dresses, there is an undeniable and unprecedented growth of streetwear. Today, a ripped denim sari is a great alternative to a sequinned body-con dress. Moreover, if you are done with the impeccable lines of a Savile Row suit, there are plenty of suits crafted with broken tailoring techniques to pick from. Think kitschy prints, painterly brush strokes, zippers, asymmetry and an overall sense of playfulness, all indigenously innovated.

Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have time and again supported homegrown streetwear brands like Bhaane. Moreover, homegrown street labels like Thnwhn, Saim, FETUS and Bawse have become the hottest commodities.

At the moment, the Indian street style may be thriving on the feeds of Instagram, but it was the King of Pop—Manish Arora, who captured the essence of Indian streets back in the day (in 2002, Arora opened his first Fish Fry street-style flagship store in Delhi).

Indian street style has come a long way from its early days of basic printed T-shirts and loose jeans. Today’s street fashion shows much more thought and skill to design. Brands are paying special attention to how clothes fit and flow on the body, while also focusing on quality craftsmanship. For Manvi Goel, founder, Thnwhn, it’s not just about selling the pieces anymore. “It’s more about presenting art and fostering a sense of community,” she says.

The fun fact is that the consumer wants to be a part of the process. They’re pushing themselves to engage with fashion on a deeper level, valuing intentionality and individuality. “I feel there’s a lot more to come. We are ready to move into an era where meaningful narratives take precedence over superficial logomania,” she adds.

One could expect more brand collaborations, the creation of stronger, community-driven labels that can flourish together as partners rather than competitors. With celebrities like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Armaan Malik and Gurfateh Pirzada sporting street-style brands with aplomb, it has had an undeniable effect on those who consume fashion. “For many, seeing a Bollywood celebrity wear a streetwear brand bridges the gap between aspiration and accessibility.

While clothes on models may look appealing, they can leave consumers questioning how they’ll look in reality. When a Bollywood star sports the same outfit, it creates a sense of trust and relatability,” she adds. Thnwhn has already made its mark with celebrities like Mithila Palkar, Raftaar and Kr$na among others sporting the brand.