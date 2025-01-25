Bold and beautiful hit the streets
In a fashion landscape saturated with sari gowns and hourglass dresses, there is an undeniable and unprecedented growth of streetwear. Today, a ripped denim sari is a great alternative to a sequinned body-con dress. Moreover, if you are done with the impeccable lines of a Savile Row suit, there are plenty of suits crafted with broken tailoring techniques to pick from. Think kitschy prints, painterly brush strokes, zippers, asymmetry and an overall sense of playfulness, all indigenously innovated.
Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have time and again supported homegrown streetwear brands like Bhaane. Moreover, homegrown street labels like Thnwhn, Saim, FETUS and Bawse have become the hottest commodities.
At the moment, the Indian street style may be thriving on the feeds of Instagram, but it was the King of Pop—Manish Arora, who captured the essence of Indian streets back in the day (in 2002, Arora opened his first Fish Fry street-style flagship store in Delhi).
Indian street style has come a long way from its early days of basic printed T-shirts and loose jeans. Today’s street fashion shows much more thought and skill to design. Brands are paying special attention to how clothes fit and flow on the body, while also focusing on quality craftsmanship. For Manvi Goel, founder, Thnwhn, it’s not just about selling the pieces anymore. “It’s more about presenting art and fostering a sense of community,” she says.
The fun fact is that the consumer wants to be a part of the process. They’re pushing themselves to engage with fashion on a deeper level, valuing intentionality and individuality. “I feel there’s a lot more to come. We are ready to move into an era where meaningful narratives take precedence over superficial logomania,” she adds.
One could expect more brand collaborations, the creation of stronger, community-driven labels that can flourish together as partners rather than competitors. With celebrities like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Armaan Malik and Gurfateh Pirzada sporting street-style brands with aplomb, it has had an undeniable effect on those who consume fashion. “For many, seeing a Bollywood celebrity wear a streetwear brand bridges the gap between aspiration and accessibility.
While clothes on models may look appealing, they can leave consumers questioning how they’ll look in reality. When a Bollywood star sports the same outfit, it creates a sense of trust and relatability,” she adds. Thnwhn has already made its mark with celebrities like Mithila Palkar, Raftaar and Kr$na among others sporting the brand.
Designer Saim Ghani of label Saim India notes that for our country, street style has always been synonymous with deriving inspirations from the West or a cooler movement of graffiti and prints. “We get lost in the cool and most literal. Why have we ignored our own rich history, or clothes we saw our folks wear when we were young? India gives you the
widest and richest palette to create from and that has always been amiss from most brands,” says Ghani, whose latest collection offers a take on festive and occasion wear titled, The After Binge. The collection revolves around digital print and artworks involving iconic Indian monuments, pop colourful floral elements and vibrant patchworks; besides the brand’s favourite cord fringes.
Aravind Narayanan of street label Fetus notes that while Bollywood stars wearing homegrown street labels has definitely helped boost their popularity, street brands were already building a strong following through social media. “What celebrities did was shine a bigger spotlight on an already thriving movement,” says Narayanan.
However, the real driving force behind street style’s success has been young people who discovered these brands online and connected with their fresh approach to fashion. “Celebrity endorsements just gave these labels an extra push into the mainstream,” he adds. Fetus’ latest offering, Chapter 05 Fetch features standout pieces like ‘Apophis’ and ‘Ink’, which aren’t just meant to be worn, but are conversation starters.
“Apophis’ architectural silhouette features dramatic high-low cuts complemented by innovative double-layered sleeves, each defined by precise, geometric lines. At the back, overlapping fabric panels create visual intrigue, finished with meticulous bartack stitching. Ink reinvents traditional garment construction through its striking two-piece design. Sculptural tubes trace an organic path from neck to bust, creating an iconic and unmistakable profile.
The contemporary silhouette features an asymmetric high-low hemline at the front, while a sleek zipper closure at the back ensures a seamless fit,” Narayanan shares.
The street movement’s collective focus is on storytelling, unique designs, and quality craftsmanship that helps create instant connection with today’s evolved audience itching to stand out and express their individuality.
