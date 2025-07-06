France, fabric and floral

It’s been over three decades that Sarita Handa has had a stronghold over the home décor space in India. The brand’s journey that began way back in 1992 has been marked by global collaborations right from its early days. From well-known retailers and catalogue companies like Heine GmbH, Grattan, and Kaleidoscope, along with a landmark partnership with Bloomingdale’s in 1994, the label has been in the limelight.

Handa’s pieces revive and combine India’s ancient needleworks with cross-culturally inspired accents. Her recent Spring Summer 2025 collection reflects this in every detail. Luxurious materials, delicate textures and a sophisticated design language continue to take centre stage in this line, inspired by everything summer. Within the collection, there are three different lines: Wild Spring, Come Away With Me, and In the Mood for Summer. In each of these, elements like texture, embroidery and colour find balance in breezy fabrics like cotton and linen. “The collection features the softness of pure cotton and linen against the vibrancy of embroidery, pastel tones and botanical motifs,” says Handa.