France, fabric and floral

It’s been over three decades that Sarita Handa has had a stronghold over the home décor space in India. The brand’s journey that began way back in 1992 has been marked by global collaborations right from its early days. From well-known retailers and catalogue companies like Heine GmbH, Grattan, and Kaleidoscope, along with a landmark partnership with Bloomingdale’s in 1994, the label has been in the limelight.
Handa’s pieces revive and combine India’s ancient needleworks with cross-culturally inspired accents. Her recent Spring Summer 2025 collection reflects this in every detail. Luxurious materials, delicate textures and a sophisticated design language continue to take centre stage in this line, inspired by everything summer. Within the collection, there are three different lines: Wild Spring, Come Away With Me, and In the Mood for Summer. In each of these, elements like texture, embroidery and colour find balance in breezy fabrics like cotton and linen. “The collection features the softness of pure cotton and linen against the vibrancy of embroidery, pastel tones and botanical motifs,” says Handa.
Furthermore, the contrasts of French knots and chain stitches against European illustrations on reinterpretations of French textiles make for a standout feature. Wild Spring—inspired by India’s kantha embroidery—attempts to bring the freshness of outdoor spaces indoors through intricate embroidery and vibrant florals. The Melange Quilt represents it best, reimagining the classic running stitch in precise quilting. “It’s best paired with our Dorton linen cushions that offer breathable comfort and subtle colour play,” adds Handa.
On the other hand, Come Away with Me invites people to unwind in soft cotton and linen, detailed with embroidery inspired by distant lands. From the vintage florals of the Victorian and Iris bedding sets to the lush ferns on the Morning Glory cushion covers, every piece captures the essence of summer. Inspired by the colours of the Indian summer, In the Mood for Summer, focuses on lush greens, sun-baked oranges, ocean blues, and deep corals, set against ivories and natural linen. The collection seamlessly merges craft with contemporary art.