Fashion’s rebel kid grows up

Having launched her brand 17 years ago, the 38-year-old designs not just with the eye, but with intent. She says, “In my earlier years, it was about discovering new materials. Now, it’s about pushing those discoveries into deeper storytelling.” The evolution is visible in the restraint of the store, the precision in tailoring, and the immersive experiences it creates. Much like her Delhi spaces, the Hyderabad store also features womenswear, menswear, and accessories. The highlight of the chic space is her famous sari wall, which anchors the store as its emotional and visual centrepiece.

Holding some of her iconic drapes, each pushing the boundaries of what a sari can be, it is a celebration of her avant-garde style. From sculpted metallic textures to silhouettes, the wall is designed to invite discovery. “It allows visitors to see the sari not just as a garment but as a living canvas of innovation,” states Dadu. The designer’s goal has always been to elevate fashion beyond clothing and to create pieces that spark emotion and dialogue. On the cards next is deepening her presence across India and abroad not only through retail but also through collaborations, installations, and perhaps even interiors. Watch out for a Dadu universe.