Because socks and ties just aren’t enough

Forget another thoughtless gift—this year, make it count. If your dad’s a fan of the classic white poplin shirt, surprise him with a refined twist in powder blue. Timeless styles in calming tones like mint green or buttercup yellow are always a safe bet—dads never seem to mind a touch of subtle color. If he’s loyal to his favourite label, that makes things even easier—stick to his go-to brand and you’re golden. Not sure about his shirt size? A cashmere scarf is an elegant alternative—sumptuously soft and ideal for keeping him cozy on his travels. For the fragrance lover, consider a bold, woody scent if he leans toward strong aromas, or something fresh and fruity for a lighter touch. Whatever his taste, you don’t need to overthink it.

Here’s a curated list of the season’s most refined finds—luxurious, classic, and effortlessly useful—to ease your gifting game.