Because socks and ties just aren’t enough

Forget another thoughtless gift—this year, make it count. If your dad’s a fan of the classic white poplin shirt, surprise him with a refined twist in powder blue. Timeless styles in calming tones like mint green or buttercup yellow are always a safe bet—dads never seem to mind a touch of subtle color. If he’s loyal to his favourite label, that makes things even easier—stick to his go-to brand and you’re golden. Not sure about his shirt size? A cashmere scarf is an elegant alternative—sumptuously soft and ideal for keeping him cozy on his travels. For the fragrance lover, consider a bold, woody scent if he leans toward strong aromas, or something fresh and fruity for a lighter touch. Whatever his taste, you don’t need to overthink it.
Here’s a curated list of the season’s most refined finds—luxurious, classic, and effortlessly useful—to ease your gifting game.
A cologne he’s gonna love
Forest Essential’s latest cologne embodies a sharp zest of piquant lime with the earthy depth of patchouli and the warmth of sensual musk. This fragrance is a sensorial journey. Prepared with skin replenishing ingredients including Vitamin E, vetiver oil, kasturimanjal, and betaine, these active botanicals hydrate, soothe, and invigorate the skin, making the cologne as revitalising as it is long-lasting.
Shoes with a twist
If your dad likes unexpected details, then look no further than Christian Louboutin’s Chambeliboat which offers a modern sartorial twist on classic styles. Each pair features a distinctive metal pin across the front, subtly evoking men’s jewellery. The iconic loafer is distinguished by its sleek silhouette and supple structure showcasing the Maison’s ‘savoir faire’ with a silver collar pin through the tongue. Available at the brand’s New Delhi and Mumbai boutiques.
Time it right
Discover a curation of timepieces from Rose—The Watch Bar, that reflect not just craftsmanship, but character. Elegant in red gold with a deep blue dial, the Blancpain Villeret 40mm is subtle but lasting—just like the man whose influence stays long after the moment has passed.
Luxe tennis racket
If your dad is a tennis pro then the limited-edition Gucci x HEAD racket is the perfect gift. The frame is adorned with Gucci’s Web stripe, while the red string bed features the Interlocking G emblem at its centre. Designed for a balanced blend of power and control, it unites technical performance with unmistakable style.
Travel in style
How about gifting him TUMI’s 19 Degree Lite International Carry-On which reimagines the brand’s iconic contours in an ultra-lightweight Tegris® shell. Sleek yet durable, it features four smooth spinner wheels, a three-stage telescoping handle, and a spacious interior.
A skincare experience
Give the gift of great skin this Father’s Day with the M•A•C Hyper Real™ Fresh Canvas Cream-To-Foam Cleanser – an addition to the Hyper Real™ Radiant Canvas Skincare family. A backstage essential reimagined, it transforms from a rich cream into a lush foam, deeply cleansing without stripping moisture. Give dad a skincare experience that feels as good as it looks – because self-care makes a timeless gift.
A fragrance balm for the senses
The newly launched Bleu De Chanel All-Over Fragrance Balm features the distinctive aromatic-woody trail of Bleu De Chanel. Infused with a captivating blend of citrus, dry cedar, Caledonian sandalwood, and a hint of Japanese green citrus extract, it leaves a beautiful lingering scent. More than just a fragrance, this multi-purpose balm deeply hydrates and comforts your hands, hair, and even your beard. Trust us, he’s going to love it.
Dapper sunnies
Go all out and get him a pair of Louis Vuitton Pure Low Square Sunglasses that enhance a uniquely classic shape with delicate details. The slender, gold-toned rims are engraved with the Monogram motif, and the Damier pattern plus a pair of initials are inscribed into the nose pads. A lightweight metal construction promises comfort and style.