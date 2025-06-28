'We deeply recognize...': Kolhapuri chappals 'inspiration' for footwear in fashion show, says Prada after controversy

MUMBAI: After a controversy triggered by the use of Kolhapuri chappals in a collection, Italian luxury fashion brand Prada has acknowledged the connection, saying the design is "inspired" by the Indian handcrafted footwear.

The Italian house, however, said that sandals featured in the men's 2026 fashion show are still at the design stage and none of the pieces worn by models on the ramp are confirmed to be commercialised.

"We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage. We deeply recognize the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship," a representative from Prada said in a reply to Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA).

MACCIA president Lalit Gandhi said the chamber wrote to the fashion house after seeing the visuals, in the interest of the local artisans and the industry.

"The Kolhapuri chappal is very distinct and we want our footwear to go to newer markets. But it has to get the rightful recognition," Gandhi told PTI on Saturday.

In the letter to Prada, MACCIA also sought exploration collaborations and fair compensation to the artisans and also an adherence to ethical fashion practices that respect traditional knowledge and cultural rights.

Prada is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1913 in Milan by Mario Prada.

"We are committed to responsible design practices, fostering cultural engagement, and opening a dialogue for a meaningful exchange with local Indian artisan communities as we have done in the past in other collections to ensure the rightful recognition of their craft," Prada's group head for corporate social responsibility, Lorenzo Bertelli, said in his reply.

PTI has a copy of the correspondence.