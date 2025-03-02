French label Jacadi Paris makes its debut in India with a store in Mumbai

French brand Jacadi Paris has tiptoed into India from the City of Love, with petite ease courtesy Samir Gadhok and Avani Raheja of Burgundy Brand Collective fame. Spread across 700 sqft inside Phoenix Palladium mall in Mumbai, Jacadi Paris introduces its latest collection running through navy blues and whites, and pastel pinks and stripes. to Mumbaikars. The French major is a fashion mainstay in 39 countries that include Dubai, London, Singapore since 1976. Says Gadhok, “Jacadi is more than just clothing—it’s about preserving childhood memories.” It aim to capture the beauty of childhood through designs that feel as timeless as the memories they create. “I still have Jacadi pieces presented to me when I was a child. They remain just as timeless today,” adds Raheja.
The Parc Floral collection celebrates the playful aesthetic of the brand through tiny whispers in scalloped edges and delicately shaped mini bows. The line’s special touch is reflected in the limited-edition My First Jacadi boxes. These boxes build a collection of iconic pieces, perfect newborn gifts for your loved ones, to pass on from generation to generation. Meticulously hand-embroidered dresses, chic polo shirts and elegant liberty prints for and with your little people are irresisitible to nostagics. Jacadi products are made using certified organic cotton and watersaving denim dyeing processes with recycled fibres including for Repreve.
Their next landing station is the Bengaluru’s Mall of Asia in April. No ‘kid'ding.