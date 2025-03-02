French label Jacadi Paris makes its debut in India with a store in Mumbai

The Parc Floral collection celebrates the playful aesthetic of the brand through tiny whispers in scalloped edges and delicately shaped mini bows. The line’s special touch is reflected in the limited-edition My First Jacadi boxes. These boxes build a collection of iconic pieces, perfect newborn gifts for your loved ones, to pass on from generation to generation. Meticulously hand-embroidered dresses, chic polo shirts and elegant liberty prints for and with your little people are irresisitible to nostagics. Jacadi products are made using certified organic cotton and watersaving denim dyeing processes with recycled fibres including for Repreve.

Their next landing station is the Bengaluru’s Mall of Asia in April. No ‘kid'ding.