Couture’s collection of collections

Akoya by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

The designer duo is synonymous with craftsmanship that pays great emphasis on silhouettes and detailing. Their Spring-Summer 2025 menswear collection, Akoya, pays tribute to a collaboration of art and creatives with a refined palette in rich mocha and soft ivory. The collection was unveiled at the FDCI India Men’s Weekend 2025 in Jaipur. Models sashayed down the ramp in classic skinny silhouettes gracefully giving way to the effortless charm of wide-leg, relaxed-fit trousers and bold and dynamic matador jackets. .

Vaana by Anita Dongre

Rooted in Rajasthan, this luxury brand’s versatile designs transcend borders and occasions. Her Spring-Summer 2025 couture collection,Vaana, pays a poetic tribute to transformation, heritage craftsmanship, and the effortless beauty of nature. Flowing silhouettes, intricate handwork, and soft, organic hues reflect the ever-evolving landscape of the natural world. Featuring the 400-year-old art of hand-painted Pichhwai and the designer’s signature Gota Patti embroidery, the collection is a masterclass in artistry and craftsmanship. “This collection is for those who embrace change with confidence, while staying deeply connected to their roots,” says Dongre.

Sangam by Anjul Bhandari

Anjul Bhandari’s eponymous label celebrates the crafts of her land – Lucknow. Her Spring Summer ’25 for menswear and womenswear collection, Sangam blends age-old craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. Inspired by the sacred Triveni Sangam, where three holy rivers converge, this collection is a tribute to the harmony of tradition and modernity. At the heart of Sangam lies the fusion of Chikankari’s delicate artistry with the shimmer of Japanese beads, kora, and kardana embellishments, creating a mesmerising play of texture and technique.