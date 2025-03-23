Couture’s collection of collections

Akoya by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna
The designer duo is synonymous with craftsmanship that pays great emphasis on silhouettes and detailing. Their Spring-Summer 2025 menswear collection, Akoya, pays tribute to a collaboration of art and creatives with a refined palette in rich mocha and soft ivory. The collection was unveiled at the FDCI India Men’s Weekend 2025 in Jaipur. Models sashayed down the ramp in classic skinny silhouettes gracefully giving way to the effortless charm of wide-leg, relaxed-fit trousers and bold and dynamic matador jackets. .
Vaana by Anita Dongre
Rooted in Rajasthan, this luxury brand’s versatile designs transcend borders and occasions. Her Spring-Summer 2025 couture collection,Vaana, pays a poetic tribute to transformation, heritage craftsmanship, and the effortless beauty of nature. Flowing silhouettes, intricate handwork, and soft, organic hues reflect the ever-evolving landscape of the natural world. Featuring the 400-year-old art of hand-painted Pichhwai and the designer’s signature Gota Patti embroidery, the collection is a masterclass in artistry and craftsmanship. “This collection is for those who embrace change with confidence, while staying deeply connected to their roots,” says Dongre.
Sangam by Anjul Bhandari
Anjul Bhandari’s eponymous label celebrates the crafts of her land – Lucknow. Her Spring Summer ’25 for menswear and womenswear collection, Sangam blends age-old craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. Inspired by the sacred Triveni Sangam, where three holy rivers converge, this collection is a tribute to the harmony of tradition and modernity. At the heart of Sangam lies the fusion of Chikankari’s delicate artistry with the shimmer of Japanese beads, kora, and kardana embellishments, creating a mesmerising play of texture and technique.
Amer by Eka
Designer Rina Singh’s personal ethos of simple living finds a resonance in her label Eka’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection Amer: The Rite of Spring, where the legacy of ancient crafts is reinvigorated with a fresh, nuanced perspective and through the layering of colours, textiles, silhouettes, and textures. Drawing inspiration from the majestic Amer Fort and its architecture, the collection reinterprets heritage for contemporary living and emphasises the interconnectedness of life, nature, and creation with floral motifs, recurring patterns, and nature-inspired designs.
Mirage by Shantnu & Nikhil
Designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil recently presented Mirage at the prestigious FDCI Men’s Weekend in Jaipur. Fluid drapes, delicate embroidery and sartorial minimalism are some of the highlights of this collection. Leather accents carve a rebellious edge. The dhotis of the desert, the layered skirts of wandering tribes, and the structured regalia of maharajas are deconstructed into modern iterations—culottes, billowing trousers, and gathered pants.
Marbella Dreams by Ranna Gill
Ranna Gill’s Spring Summer 2025 collection is a sun-drenched reverie infused with the charm of Marbella. From the Moorish architectural influences to colour palettes inspired by a Marbella sunset, each piece showcases Gill’s attention to the language of fabric and form. There are bustiers and statement jackets, jumpsuits and shirt dresses with Gill’s signature prints. The collection is available across all Ranna Gill boutiques and the brand’s digital flagship.