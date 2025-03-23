Hair, Hair Now!

Anything that claims to be for “all hair types”, makes me wary. After all, no two hair types are perfectly in sync. I recently came across 2.Oh! Reconstruction Shampoo and Hair Mask combo claiming the same. I was naturally skeptical. The products promise to combat frizz and revive dray and damaged air, and make it soft and shiny to boot. I used it for a week, and was pleasantly surprised with the result. While the frizz in my hair was markedly less, even my breakage issue was addressed. The head did look a tad shinier and seemed healthier too. What really won these products brownie points was that fact that the shampoo works up a good lather, and leaves the scalp squeaky clean, and the mask is non-greasy and easy to rinse off. The hair was easy to detangle after the wash, naturally resulting in less breakage. While I liked the aroma, what the product lacks is good packaging. The basic bottling makes it appear like a boring product that no one would like to stock in their shower.

2.Oh! Reconstruction Shampoo and Hair Mask combo

Price: Rs 1,798

Rating: 3.5 stars