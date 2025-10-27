Wrapped in Modernity

Abraham & Thakore’s latest collection, 'Warp and Weft', lends a new fashion dimension to the humble dhoti and lungi that formed the cornerstone of the line. Popular among both genders, these two traditional fashion forms have been given a global twist. The simple and understated dhoti with slim woven borders has been stylishly transformed into a handkerchief skirt or a baby doll top. The lungi’s easy, comfortable lines favoured by Indian men, were given a formal occasion wear direction. They have used ikat weaves reimagined in pure Tencel, to achieve softness and turned it into a soft and flowy drape.
Women’s wear has a subtle glam language with sequins and metallic embroidery adding to the refinement. We loved how they paired a mini with plunging ‘V’ neckline along with a knee-length, trench coat sporting impressive lapels and large patch pockets and the way a panelled, slit, palazzo pant can be stylishly worn with a panelled peplum blouse.
Menswear has sharply tailored bandhgalas, bundies and kurtas, with understated glitter achieved with surface ornamentation. The two-buttoned checked jacket with notched lapels looked ideal with a basic shirt. Kurtas had an inventive touch that moved away from the conventional styling. The designer duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore take us through the collection.
What is the idea and inspiration behind the collection?
Thakore: The idea begins at the loom, at the intersection of warp and weft.
It symbolises balance, continuity and the dialogue between tradition and modernity. The collection celebrates how Indian textiles and silhouettes can evolve while retaining their quiet power and cultural memory.
How is the colour palette? What kind of colour accents have you used apart from the signature monochromes?
Abraham: The palette remains rooted in black, white and natural tones that define the Abraham and Thakore identity. These are illuminated with muted gold, soft copper and graphite, adding depth and festive light without excess.
What's working this festive season?
Thakore: This season is about ease paired with refinement.
People are drawn to pieces that move seamlessly between moments — clothes that feel festive yet timeless.
Winter festive wardrobe must-haves?
Abraham: For winter, textured bandhgalas, layered jackets and bundis in handwoven silks and wool for men, and soft woollen trenches and mashru jackets for women
What’s the plan for A&T?
Thakore: Abraham and Thakore continue to strengthen their dialogue between craft and contemporary design. The focus ahead is on expanding menswear and introducing more occasion wear for both men and women.
Your other upcoming collections?
Abraham: The Spring-Summer 26 collection will focus on handlooms and the idea of summer lightness. The work continues to build on the brand’s core that is celebrating the loom, the craft and the quiet elegance of Indian design.