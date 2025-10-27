Wrapped in Modernity

Abraham & Thakore’s latest collection, 'Warp and Weft', lends a new fashion dimension to the humble dhoti and lungi that formed the cornerstone of the line. Popular among both genders, these two traditional fashion forms have been given a global twist. The simple and understated dhoti with slim woven borders has been stylishly transformed into a handkerchief skirt or a baby doll top. The lungi’s easy, comfortable lines favoured by Indian men, were given a formal occasion wear direction. They have used ikat weaves reimagined in pure Tencel, to achieve softness and turned it into a soft and flowy drape.

Women’s wear has a subtle glam language with sequins and metallic embroidery adding to the refinement. We loved how they paired a mini with plunging ‘V’ neckline along with a knee-length, trench coat sporting impressive lapels and large patch pockets and the way a panelled, slit, palazzo pant can be stylishly worn with a panelled peplum blouse.

Menswear has sharply tailored bandhgalas, bundies and kurtas, with understated glitter achieved with surface ornamentation. The two-buttoned checked jacket with notched lapels looked ideal with a basic shirt. Kurtas had an inventive touch that moved away from the conventional styling. The designer duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore take us through the collection.