Devil in the details

What happens when a homegrown streetwear brand known for its raw, cinematic edge teams up with one of Marvel’s most layered anti-heroes? You get Kilogram’s ‘End of Days’, a 12-piece capsule that doesn’t just wear the Daredevil story—it inhabits it.

This marks Kilogram’s first creative collaboration with the Marvel universe, and the result is as compelling as it is unexpected. “This collaboration had been quietly resurfacing in conversations for a while,” says Kanika Goyal, founder of Kilogram. “When the opportunity aligned with the upcoming Daredevil series release, it just clicked. There’s something about anti-heroes—particularly ones like Daredevil—who operate in the grey, not looking for the spotlight but always in motion. It felt instinctively right for Kilogram’s language.”

Titled ‘End of Days’, the capsule is a visual deep-dive into Daredevil’s world—where silence can be louder than sound, and clarity exists inside chaos. “It’s not about an apocalypse,” Kanika explains. “But the moments where the city teeters—when silence feels heavier than noise. The title anchors the mood of the drop: stark, resilient, edged with intensity.”