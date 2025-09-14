Woven with Wind and Wisdom

In the icy vastness of Ladakh’s cold desert, where Changra goats graze at altitudes most humans can barely breathe, a small miracle of craft and courage is taking shape. Amidst prayer flags fluttering in the wind and ancient looms creaking with history, Looms of Ladakh is redefining luxury—and rewriting who gets to own it.

At its heart is Abhilasha Bahuguna, a woman with a mind for economics and a soul tethered to the loom. “Our goal is to empower women to take ownership of their craft and actively participate in the market,” she says.

For too long, India’s cultural policy has celebrated its heritage crafts with little to show for the hands that keep them alive. GI tags and glossy awards may elevate the craft, but the craftswoman? Often invisible. That’s the imbalance Bahuguna set out to challenge when she traded the foothills of Dehradun for the high-altitude silence of Ladakh.

“After my husband saw artisans selling Pashmina socks and gloves, I realised Ladakh Pashmina is a shared dream—one that needs sustained markets and consistent upskilling for higher value,” she recalls.

Drawing on her training in development economics, she imagined something bold: a cooperative