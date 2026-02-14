Ralph Lauren's fall 2026 collection a mix of romantic adventure with metallic flair

NEW YORK: With more than 50 years in fashion, Ralph Lauren is still looking for adventure. Lauren took his celebrity guests on an adventure into the English countryside Tuesday for his fall 2026 runway show.

Set amid the beaux arts architecture of the Clock Tower building in Manhattan, Lauren delivered a stylish take on softness and strength, pairing luxurious earth-toned rich fabrics with metallic detailing for his latest collection.

Lauren’s ethereal models with their hair flowing behind them strutted on opulent rugs as celebrity guests including actor Anne Hathaway, singer Lana Del Rey and actor Lili Reinhart looked on from antique style chairs; a romantic painted landscape canvas filled the walls surrounding them.

In his show notes, Lauren described his muse as a woman whose style is not defined by time.

“I love the adventure of fashion,” Ralph Lauren wrote, adding his fall collection “is inspired by that kind of renegade spirit and the confidence of the woman who will wear it in her own personal way — to tell her own story.”