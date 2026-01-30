The biggest surprise at Paris couture? It got wearable

PARIS: Paris couture this season did something unexpected: It got lighter and down to earth.

Not just in fabric, but in attitude.

Even with major couture debuts at Chanel, Dior and Armani Privé — and a week shadowed by Valentino Garavani’s death in Rome — the strongest message on the runways was restraint with impact.

Clothes that looked miraculous up close, but less like museum pieces and more like something a woman could actually move in.

Sheer, weightless.

Transparency was the season’s easiest headline, but the point wasn’t nakedness: It was craft made to float.

Chanel opened Matthieu Blazy’s first couture collection with the powerhouse’s classic skirt suit rendered in blush organza: familiar, but ghosted.

In the front row, the message landed on celebrities too: Nicole Kidman arrived in black feathered Chanel with pearl accessories, proof that “lightness” doesn’t have to read fragile, while Gracie Abrams popped in a light, wispy fringed Chanel tweed in electric yellow.

The tailoring was strict; the fabric was airy.

At rival Dior, Jonathan Anderson pushed the same idea through contrast, pairing nearly sheer ribbed tanks with painstakingly embroidered evening skirts: a couture bottom with a real-life top.

Armani Privé, under Silvana Armani — who put on her first couture show since her uncle Giorgio Armani died in September — made lightness look expensive. Organza shirts and ties appeared alongside “mille-feuille” gowns that shimmered through layers of micro-crystals without turning heavy.

Elie Saab, the patron saint of red-carpet spectacle, chased breeziness too, making embroidery melt into tulle and fringe fall like liquid metal.

At Schiaparelli, Teyana Taylor amplified the season ’s see-through mood in a sheer lace dress layered with jewelry — lingerie-level exposure, couture-level intention.

Couture gets wearable

A second shift ran through the week: couture moving toward the daily wardrobe.

Blazy framed Chanel as “real-life couture” — clothes for work, for a play, for whatever — and the collection followed through with pieces that felt more relatable without losing the house’s polish.

Anderson argued that couture doesn’t require a corset to count. He used knit as couture structure, not comfort: spun, shaped and built into dresses and sweaters with tailoring rigor.

The best street-style evidence came from Dior’s own ambassador: Jennifer Lawrence showed up in a men’s Dior coat with oversized fuzzy cuffs, jeans and black shoes — a front-row look that mirrored the runway’s dressed-down direction.

Armani Privé led with relaxed suiting, softened tailoring and a more edited lineup. Fewer looks, more suits, calmer glamour — couture as something to live in, not merely survive.

Even Saab nodded to wearability with his tank-top-and-skirt silhouette, a red-carpet idea stripped down to a modern uniform.