Uniformly unforgettable

What we wear can project power—and military finery offers a compelling amalgamation of discipline and display, from flamboyant epaulettes to intricate roping and brooches. Among the most notable styles resurfacing from the Spring/Summer ’26 runways is the Napoleon jacket: grand, theatrical, and steeped in history. Favoured by performers across decades—think Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson, The Beatles and Mick Jagger—its cultural currency may well be buoyed further by the forthcoming Michael biopic.

Designers Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra say that military-inspired jackets lend themselves to a powerful tailored statement because they are grounded in structure, precision, and presence. “The sharpness of the cut, the defined shoulders, and the disciplined lines create an immediate sense of authority,” says Shantnu. What’s particularly exciting today is how instinctively these pieces resonate across wardrobes, says Nikhil.

At the Alexander McQueen Spring ’26 presentation, the Napoleon jacket was styled against bare chests with low-waist tailored trousers, but also with floral cargo shorts and even bumster jeans. “Since the jacket already has so much drama, it’s often best to balance the drama with easy and relaxed pieces—a pair of great jeans or trousers or even bring in some feminine energy by pairing it with a slip dress or a mini,” says celebrity stylist Reann Moradian.