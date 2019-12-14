Hyderabad honoured with "Creative City of Gastronomy” title by UNESCO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A month ago, 66 cities have been designated as UNESCO Creative Cities by the Director-General of UNESCO. In this list, the city of Biryani, Kebab, Haleem and Nihari, Hyderabad has been honoured with the title of “Creative City of Gastronomy” by UNESCO. To explore with the traditional food culture which gave the title of creative city of gastronomy, Pioneer Institue of Hotel Management & Trinity college of hotel management organised an event Dastarkhwan-e-Taqhliqi, a food tasting session of an innovative concept of experimental Hyderabadi cuisine.

In the food testing session, the chefs of the institution made Hyderabadi cuisine in modern dining technique with modern finishing to all the dishes with regards to the health consciousness of the people. They served seven different kinds of dishes. The first dish they served was Bheja Bao, inspired by Chinese bread ‘Bao’, steamed Sheermal stuffed with Bheja Masala and finished with Saffron milk. The second dish was Paya ki Chai, lighter version of a Hyderabadi world-famous Paya soup served in the style of green tea. The third dish was Bharpoor Anda, boiled egg without yolks and in place of yolks, Keema was stuffed inside the white of the egg.

The next dishes in the course were, Pahelwani Biryani, the Biryani without rice for the health-conscious people with zero carbohydrates and full of protein, the meat piece was crunched in the shape of rice texture. The fifth dish was Humda Begum Pulao, Haleem in the style of Pulao. The sixth dish was Imli Bun Ke Salan, in which Keema Bun was kept in Tangy sauce. The last dish was Barfeela Jabal, a mountain of double ka meetha along with Nimish, the traditional Hyderabadi household dish which is quite typical to a Hyderabad.

“Now everybody is becoming calorie, fat and carb-conscious, people are turning into low carb diet, we tried to serve the version of low carb biryani or no-carb biryani. Paya generally is very heavy meaty soup, full of spices, you cannot consume more than one cup, we made it asa very lighter version so that an average Hyderabadi, who is very health conscious can like to try paya now,” said Chef Nitin Prakash, Culinary Director, Pioneer & Trinity Institutions.