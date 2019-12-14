Hyderabad's Mediterranean cuisine eatery PitaPit launches December special menu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fast food with a healthy twist. That is the simple concept behind the yummy rolls, quesedillas and salads at PitaPit, the Canadian brand that has a December special menu now. As the name of the outlet in Road no 36 Jubilee Hills suggests, the fare is made using pita bread, which we are familiar with as part of Mediterranean cuisine. Hummus and pita bread, remember? Pita is a light and flat bread often made of both refined as well as whole wheat flour and is known to be low in calories, rich in protein, carbs and antioxidants. No wonder, the dieters and the workout champs love this.

Besides easy to eat rolls, there are also options of veg and non veg soups, salads, rice bowl and beverages. We got to taste baked pita chips with dips for a starter followed by kathi paneer role which was tasty and felt light after eating. However, you better be dainty and know how to shove the roll into your mouth neatly or you will end up spilling it all over. You can also choose a spread you like - peri peri hummus, salsa, tzatziki (similar to the raita) etc In the non-veg fare the Harissa Chicken gets the thumbsup. Nothing is overly spicy and easy on your palate and your tummy. The Chipotle Potato had a nice Indian flavour with chunks of potato was filling and rich. Mix the rice bowls well for better flavours. The dessert pita with nutella and banana was easy to eat and yummy with chocolate. As part of their Christmas Bite offer, you can choose a flat pita and a beverage.