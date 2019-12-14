Home Lifestyle Food

Hyderabad's Mediterranean cuisine eatery PitaPit launches December special menu

Besides easy to eat rolls, there are also options of veg and non veg soups, salads, rice bowl and beverages.

Published: 14th December 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

PitaPit, the Canadian brand that has a December special menu now

PitaPit, the Canadian brand that has a December special menu now. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fast food with a healthy twist. That is the simple concept behind the yummy rolls, quesedillas and salads at PitaPit, the Canadian brand that has a December special menu now. As the name of the outlet in Road no 36 Jubilee Hills suggests, the fare is made using pita bread, which we are familiar with as part of Mediterranean cuisine. Hummus and pita bread, remember? Pita is a light and flat bread often made of both refined as well as whole wheat flour and is known to be low in calories, rich in protein, carbs and antioxidants. No wonder, the dieters and the workout champs love this.

Besides easy to eat rolls, there are also options of veg and non veg soups, salads, rice bowl and beverages. We got to taste baked pita chips with dips for a starter followed by kathi paneer role which was tasty and felt light after eating. However, you better be dainty and know how to shove the roll into your mouth neatly or you will end up spilling it all over. You can also choose a spread you like - peri peri hummus, salsa, tzatziki (similar to the raita) etc In the non-veg fare the Harissa Chicken gets the thumbsup. Nothing is overly spicy and easy on your palate and your tummy. The Chipotle Potato had a nice Indian flavour with chunks of potato was filling and rich. Mix the rice bowls well for better flavours. The dessert pita with nutella and banana was easy to eat and yummy with chocolate. As part of their Christmas Bite offer, you can choose a flat pita and a beverage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PitaPit hyderabad
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp