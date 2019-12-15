Ringing in the winter

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Food doesn’t get more appealing than this

Ambience: Olly, Olive’s All-day Café & Bar, is the perfect place to head to if you are looking for a cozy evening of a plateful of warmth. While the interiors are beautifully done up, we recommend the terrace seating, provided you can brave the winter chill. The distance between tables allows for intimate conversations. There is also live music and the songs take you back to an era or two. Our only issue is that as the hour gets late, the live music is replaced by a DJ mixing tracks. It suddenly gets a tad too loud for comfort.

FOOD & BEVERAGE: On the food and beverage front, Olly hits the ball out of the park. It’s not just the flavours that hit the right spot, but also the visual appeal. Winter is all about bright colours, and the chef makes sure that each plate coming out of the kitchen remains true to form. For example, the assorted bruschetta has green, red, and white toppings, the mezze platter with its beetroot hummus is oh-so-Instagrammable. Olly’s hearty noodle and ramen bowls, Peruvian roast chicken and the falling-off-the-bone pork chops are something that are a must-try. They don’t really have a great many dessert options, though. But their winter drinks—from mulled wine and hot toddy to Irish coffee—more than make up for it.

Service: We would keep visiting this charming little place time and time again, if not for anything else, then for its attentive service. And always with a smile.