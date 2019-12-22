Home Lifestyle Food

From the Heart  

A perfect destination for those who love the homely warmth of Italian cuisine

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:00 AM

Le Méridien Gurgaon

Le Méridien Gurgaon

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Ambience: There are fine-dine places and then there is Bella Cucina. This tastefully done-up Italian restaurant in Le Méridien Gurgaon is all about style. The tables offering a view of the pool are definitely the more sought-after. Add to that, the background score of chefs braising, frying and sautéing in the open kitchen and the visual delight of watching your food being prepared and plated... all this surely adds to the overall experience. 

FOOD & BEVERAGE: Head Chef Roberto Apa, who recently joined the hotel, curates an experiential dining moment. Offering authentic food from Abruzzo, Campania, Lombardy, Sicily, Tuscany and more; each dish tells a story.

Homemade, as well as exotic Italian ingredients along with seasonal and local produce, are sourced to create the buttery ravioli, the crumb-fried fish, the beautifully fresh rocket and fruit salad, the robust boneless chicken and, of course, the almond ice cream accompanying the chocolate dessert. Each mouthful was a burst of flavour—familiar, yet refreshing. And the best part? Despite the generous use of butter, there was no heaviness to the meal. Only a slight snag: the olive oil on the table was not really up to the mark. 

Service: It always impresses me when the maître d'hôtel knows all about the food that is going to be served, understands wine pairings and can guide patrons. Bella Cucina had the best. 

TAGS
Bella Cucina Le Méridien Gurgaon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp