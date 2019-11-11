Home Lifestyle Food

Stir, soak and savour this sweet seasonal speciality

The staff also joined the cake-mixing ceremony, which is an annual Christmas event.

Nearly 150 kg of cake can be made with the mixture

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the festive season kicks in, preparations to make it memorable have started. For some, this means covering troughs of dry fruits and nuts with liquor. Le Royal Meridien held a cake mixing ceremony on Saturday, where close to 84 kg of dry fruits and nuts were mixed with around 12 litres of alcohol. Actress Sakshi Agarwal, managing director of the hotel Chennimalai, director of food and beverages at Le Royal Meridien Paul Raj, executive sous chef Rajesh, senior sous chef Nanda and pastry chef Veera were present.

“The mix should be soaked for at least 40 days. That helps the mix mature. With this amount, we can make 150 kg of cake. We will make it based on orders,” said chef Nanda. The mix has cashewnuts, cherries, pistachio, ginger chops, orange peel, lemon peel, dates, black currants and tutti-frutti.

Festive feast

About 84 kg of dry fruits and nuts like cashewnuts, cherries and pistachio were mixed with 12 litres of alcohol.

