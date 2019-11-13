Home Lifestyle Food

Learn the art of cocktail mixing

Specially tailored for beginners and cocktail enthusiasts, the workshop emphasises zero waste concept.

Published: 13th November 2019 07:24 AM

Cocktail mixing

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans now can explore the art of cocktail mixing from experts. Robert Hospet, head mixologist at restaurants Sanchez & Sriracha, is hosting a master class to teach participants how to make some of his signature sustainable cocktails.

Specially tailored for beginners and cocktail enthusiasts, the workshop emphasises zero waste concept. Robert shall give attendees the lowdown on how to create infusions at home, reuse and recycle ingredients and incorporate environmentally responsible practices in a home bar; the session will be followed by a taste of some of his famous cocktails.

“Zero-waste, economical and sustainable cocktails are fast gaining ground and sustainability is no longer reserved to food and fashion,” said Hospet. People can learn how he uses local and organic ingredients in drinks, the likes of leftover avocado shells, lemon rinds and dehydrated fruit skins for garnishes and even creates his own bitters and syrups.

The workshop will be held at Sanchez Taqueria & Cantina, Indiranagar on November 16, 4.30pm.

TAGS
Sanchez Taqueria and Cantina Cocktail mixing Robert Hospet
