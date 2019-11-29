Home Lifestyle Food

Here's how you can combat increasing sugar levels with these simple lifestyle, food changes

It’s better to stop eating outside food, especially fried items, as you don’t have control over the oil used for frying.

Eat fibre rich food

By Express News Service

Last week, we looked at diabetes, and this week, we shall emphasise on few food options and lifestyle changes that you can make to improve your sugar levels.

Many people come to me with high blood sugar levels, and on assessing them, I come to know that most of their food habits are almost okay, but they all have to keep up with their lifestyle (basically, a sedentary lifestyle) and for that, they end up gulping soda/aerated drinks/packaged juices.

These contain artificial sweeteners that can actually force you to crave more of it. So, you take in more empty calories than you should. You might gain weight and this also tends to increase your glucose levels drastically. The same goes for packaged juices, as they contain artificial sweeteners and preservatives.

Deepika Rathod

All  about fibre

Always drink homemade smoothies, particularly those made with veggies.

Fibre from veggies controls the sugar spike and keeps your gut health in check.

An increased fibre intake has been shown to actually decrease glucose levels in people with diabetes. You can also have fibre-rich food like whole grains, cereal, gluten-free oats and other whole-grain products, unpolished rice, lentils and beans, fruits, vegetables and nuts. If you’re increasing your fibre intake, then remember to daily drink at least eight to 10 glasses of water, to improve your digestion.

Also, include a balanced amount of protein, and appropriate amounts of fat in your diet.

Less emphasis on fatty animal protein and more on lean types of protein such as organic eggs and lean chicken. Other sources of proteins are organic A2 milk and milk products (avoid if you are lactose intolerant), pulses, nuts, seeds and NON-GMO soy products, which will also up your protein intake, and down your sugar levels. Having said that, moderation should be followed, as high intake of protein too affects the sugar levels.

What to avoid

It’s better to stop eating outside food, especially fried items, as you don’t have control over the oil used for frying. Avoid refined products like maida or maida products (pizza, pasta, samosas). Diabetics are often associated with high blood pressure (hypertension), heart disease and obesity. So, look out for your salt consumption also.

Avoid having papad, pickles, cheese, waffers, shellfish like prawns, shrimps and oysters. Incorporate foods like methi powder, jamun vinegar and Apple Cider vinegar, which will help your body control its sugar levels naturally.

Stay active. Sitting is the new smoking. Get up every hour and do light stretches to improve blood circulation, because like insulin, exercise helps the body to uptake more sugar from blood into the muscles.

