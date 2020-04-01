The Reflect and Cook Series, Part 1

Neelanjana Singh By

Although it is difficult to see it this way, this pandemic has surely had an upside. Bill Gates quite aptly refers to this pandemic as a corrector and not a disaster. Among some of the positive outcomes is the habit of handwashing.

It has always been difficult for us to be rigorous and diligent when it comes to washing our hands, but this habit is sure to change. While we are at it, we must remain mindful of conserving as much water as we can. Make sure to turn off the tap while you scrub your hands with soap for the prescribed 20 seconds.

We are also learning to appreciate the value of going local in terms of produce like fruits, veggies, grains. Without access to the more exotic and imported produce, we have begun to notice the nutritional worth and versatility of local and seasonal food a lot more.

In the present circumstances, I find that there is a great willingness (because what choice do we have!) to cook at home, with a limited stock of groceries at hand. Even the fussiest of eaters have become more appreciative.

Here’s a recipe for those looking to try something different yet simple in the kitchen. The recipe calls for oats, which is commonly consumed as porridge (sweet) or upma (savoury). Oats have many valuable nutrients, among which is soluble fibre that provides the perfect fodder for the good bacteria residing within our gut. This makes it an excellent choice of food to boost the immune system.

Oatmeal Soup

Serving size: 1 large cup (for 1 person)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oats

1.5 small onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1.5 small beetroot / carrot / tomatoes, diced

1 tsp coriander / basil / curry leaves, chopped finely

1.5 tsp cooking oil

400 ml vegetable stock / dal pani

3-4 black peppercorns, crushed

50 g tofu / paneer

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

Method

Heat oil in a skillet, add the onions and garlic, and lightly cook over medium heat. Add chopped beetroot / carrot / tomato and cook until slightly soft. Add the oats, stock and the leaves, and let it cook while covered for 10 minutes.

Add the lemon juice, crushed black pepper and salt to taste. Top with the grated tofu or paneer.

