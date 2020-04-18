Chukkukapi offers a taste of knowledge

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the whole world is coming together to fight Covid-19 in their own ways, the efforts by a bunch of ayurveda doctors are garnering attention all over the state. With a profile on Instagram named ‘Chukkukapi.info’, they are spreading awareness, knowledge and providing a platform for doctors around the country to spread their word.

“Chukku kappi, as you know, is flavoured coffee. But it is also an elixir for immunity and good health. Likewise, we want the content to be useful and tasteful,” says Dr Nissar Muhammed, one of the admins of the collective, based in Aluva.Students from nearly 14 colleges across the state, including Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Tripunithura ayurveda colleges, are coming together to facilitate this platform.

They function under the guidance of a team of admins, consisting of nearly 20 ayurveda doctors including Jaqualine Dileep, Nisar Muhammed, Sijin Soorya, Skanthesh, Shan Aboo Hussain and Dona Davis. “We even have admins who are not from Kerala. This is about a community of doctors coming together for a good cause. Though we have been harbouring this idea for a while now, it took shape during the corona outbreak,” adds Nissar.

Any contribution made to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund over `500 will be acknowledged with a caricature made by the team members of Chukkukapi. Name and details of donors are put up as posts to attract more donations.

Apart from this, regular updates on coronavirus and statistics are posted. “Ayurveda is a science that improves immunity and overall health. During such testing times, people need to be informed of healthy lifestyle changes.

We plan on creating a YouTube channel for the same soon,” said Nissar. Personalities like playback singer Arun Gopan and RJ Shruthy, who are ayurveda doctors-turned-social influencers, are also part of this initiative.

According to Nissar, in districts like Malappuram, the admins are offering psychological support and counselling for those suffering from mental stress during lockdown. “Statewide, there are four projects active, aiming to improve multiple aspects of physical and mental health. We are on a path to integrate science with entertainment and holistic health,” he says.