From a pampered brat to a foodpreneur   

Vidhi Jain By

HYDERABAD: I dropped out of school at the age of 14 when I was diagnosed with dyslexia. My understanding of the competitive world was quite different, and quite delicious too, I must add. I started experimenting with baking, making cakes and oh-so-delicious chocolates that soon became favourite among our family and friends. Like every family, my family was worried about my future. However, when they witnessed my passion, dedication and exquisiteness in cooking, they knew right then the profession I would embrace.

When I turned 18, it was evident to all that I want to weave out my charming and magical recipes and take everyone on a gastronomical journey. I, the most pampered brat, turned into a foodpreneur and chalked out my plan to open up a restaurant, meticulously and independently. The planning for the restaurant began three months ago, and right when we were about to handover the advance to the landlord and begin the interiors work, COVID-19 hit, crushing my dream of opening up the eatery. As they say, every cloud has a silver lining. Within 15 days, Vidhi’s Home Kitchen was born. Fresh, comparatively healthy, delicious vegetarian restaurant-like food is what I always wanted to serve and I am able to now in my completely sanitised facility.

I forget all the hardwork when people tag me on social media with a good word about my chocolate chip cookies or homemade chocolates. I believe in keeping costs low and let people know about the day’s menu through Insta stories. They respond with their order and I use local food delivery services to send my food to their doorstep. We use online wallets for payments. Simple! I never thought I would be handling everything from inventory checks to delivery.

The satisfaction of doing it all myself with complete control over things is matchless. To ensure cleanliness, I did not hire any outsider. I do it all by myself with help from family and friends. With this, my operational costs are low and I get to monitor quality, an important thing when starting out as a foodpreneur.

I love traditional food and therefore, I decided to have traditional food with a modern touch and comprehensive enough to satisfy everyone’s cravings. While many lives have been shattered by Covid-19, the lockdown has turned me and my Insta handle @Vidhi.HomeKitchen super busy and happy. It’s all about finding a silver lining.

-Vidhi Jain, Vidhis Home Kitchen, Goshamahal