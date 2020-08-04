STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

From a pampered brat to a foodpreneur   

I dropped out of school at the age of 14 when I was diagnosed with dyslexia.

Published: 04th August 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Vidhi Jain

Vidhi Jain

HYDERABAD:  I dropped out of school at the age of 14 when I was diagnosed with dyslexia. My understanding of the competitive world was quite different, and quite delicious too, I must add. I started experimenting with baking, making cakes and oh-so-delicious chocolates that soon became favourite among our family and friends. Like every family, my family was worried about my future. However, when they witnessed my passion, dedication and exquisiteness in cooking, they knew right then the profession I would embrace. 

When I turned 18, it was evident to all that I want to weave out my charming and magical recipes and take everyone on a gastronomical journey. I, the most pampered brat, turned into a foodpreneur and chalked out my plan to open up a restaurant, meticulously and independently.  The planning for the restaurant began three months ago, and right when we were about to handover the advance to the landlord and begin the interiors work, COVID-19 hit, crushing my dream of opening up the eatery. As they say, every cloud has a silver lining. Within 15 days, Vidhi’s Home Kitchen was born. Fresh, comparatively healthy, delicious vegetarian restaurant-like food is what I always wanted to serve and I am able to now in my completely sanitised facility. 

I forget all the hardwork when people tag me on social media with a good word about my chocolate chip cookies or homemade chocolates. I believe in keeping costs low and let people know about the day’s menu through Insta stories. They respond with their order and I use local food delivery services to send my food to their doorstep. We use online wallets for payments. Simple! I never thought I would be handling everything from inventory checks to delivery.

The satisfaction of doing it all myself with complete control over things is matchless. To ensure cleanliness, I did not hire any outsider. I do it all by myself with help from family and friends. With this, my operational costs are low and I get to monitor quality, an important thing when starting out as a foodpreneur.

I love traditional food and therefore, I decided to have traditional food with a modern touch and comprehensive enough to satisfy everyone’s cravings. While many lives have been shattered by Covid-19, the lockdown has turned me and my Insta handle @Vidhi.HomeKitchen super busy and happy. It’s all about finding a silver lining. 

-Vidhi Jain, Vidhis Home Kitchen, Goshamahal

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp