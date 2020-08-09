STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dynamic mantra for online food

Spearheading a new venture in Delhi called Makery are siblings Tarika and Rishiv Khattar, who also co-founded the tech start-up, Old Fashioned Technology.

Makers provides DIY kits such as Khao Soi (left) which are easy to prepare.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

What inspired you to come up with this dynamic online store?

We created Makery during the lockdown. We were in quarantine at our flat and were spending more time in the kitchen than we ever had. We both enjoy cooking, but quality ingredients were hard to come by and trying out recipes that perfectly fit the ingredients, which we didn’t have, wasn’t always easy.

The lockdown shed light on a problem that has always existed. We thought about creating a service that offers meal kits with portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes. This further evolved to a platform that goes beyond meal kits and includes an online store for quality ingredients, cooking equipment and unique content around home cooking. 

Tell us more about the partnership with creative chefs and restaurants to craft an exciting home cooking experience.

Our plan is to introduce guest kits with innovative bars and restaurants. We recently launched our first collaboration with Olive. We have a collaboration with Comorin on cocktail kits coming up soon. The initial idea behind these partnerships was to bring elements of a restaurant and bar experience to homes while dining out is limited.

Restaurants and bars can expand their offering to include meal or bar kits as an additional way to connect with consumers and develop a revenue source that’s different from takeout and delivery.

What are various services that will be offered?

Makery will offer top-quality ingredients, cooking equipment, recipes designed for home cooking, expert tips and cooking guides, and meal kit subscriptions. By combining a store with digital content, we envision Makery becoming the go to platform for home cooking. We maintain WHO compliant health and safety standards – daily temperature checks, hourly sanitation and cleaning of all surfaces, social distancing for our team members, and contactless delivery.

You have also developed a tech platform for food businesses to manage their own delivery, ordering, and online profiles. Tell us more.

Over the last year, we were developing a tech platform for the food industry, but our plans were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. However, it put us in a unique position to build Makery faster because we already had a lot of the building blocks ready. We are fortunate to have an incredible team. Our other platform will help food businesses manage their own delivery and online profiles more smoothly.

How do you look at the industry changing as Delhi continues to battle the global health crisis?

The present crisis has generated so much uncertainty that it is difficult to predict what may happen. But, it is clear that the industry may need to consider new streams of revenue as dining out footfalls are low. That’s what we are seeing with an increasing number of restaurants and bars offering takeout, delivery, and DIY kits. The industry may also become more cost-conscious and better prepared for future uncertainty.

