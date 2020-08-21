STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Butter chicken, your style

What also is always welcome, in any sort of weather, is some good ol’ Butter Chicken, and the good people at YTBC have you covered there.

Break Up Wala Butter Chicken

By Shantanu David
Express News Service

With the monsoon gods currently raining down havoc across much of the country, people in the NCR don’t even need the excuse of a pandemic to step out of their houses; a rubber dinghy and someone to row it sure would be welcome of course.

What also is always welcome, in any sort of weather, is some good ol’ Butter Chicken, and the good people at Yours Truly Butter Chicken (YTBC) have you covered there.

The eatery delivers nine versions of the Capital’s dish, allowing you to customise everything from spice levels to on-the-bone, boneless tikka to shredded off-the-bone to serving size. They also have a decent range of kebabs and an exhaustive paneer range.

Packaging

The food comes hot and fresh, delivered with a presumably warm smile by the masked and gloved delivery person. Each container is pristinely packaged, protecting it from the elements, and any errant
virus strain. The labels are legible, the time of packaging present, and so we are good to break out the bread, by which we mean garlic naan.

Home delivery kit from YTBC

The Food

To accompany our naan, we went up with the Break Up Wala Butter Chicken (extra spicy) and the Yours Truly Butter Chicken (chatpata and balanced). For dessert there is the Kesar Phirni and Shahi Tukda. Even if you haven’t broken up recently, YTBC’s spicy take on the normally tending-on-the-sweet-side chicken will make you feel the burn, in a wholly good way.

And fret not, the original version is there to help you get through the sniffles and coddle your palate. The chicken is textbook-cooked, their flavours forged in the fires of the tandoor before being lashed by the rich gravies, so redolent with spices. All that spice is marvellously cleared up by the chilled phirni and the more robust Shahi Tukda.

Verdict

There are two kinds of Butter Chicken in this world: the bad (too sweet/tomato-y) and the good, and YTBC can definitively be placed in the upper echelons of the latter.

Price: Rs 1,500 (inclusive of taxes)
Call: +91 9910806288
for delivery

