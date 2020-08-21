STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Classy DIY meals at home

Knock Knock plans to launch a subscription model soon where customers can order from minimum five boxes a month.

Published: 21st August 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

DIY kit from Knock Knock

DIY kit from Knock Knock

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

The Do It Yourself (DIY meal box) from Knock Knock by Park Inn by Radisson hits two birds with one stone: the recipe won’t fail and you don’t have to cook from scratch.

The eatery also plans to launch a subscription model soon where customers can order from minimum five boxes a month.

Smoked Paneer Tikka Masala
with Garlic Naan

The menu will also be reviewed every month, with new additions or other amendments. Their menu offers an array of choices, including Sichuan Chicken Dan Dan Noodles, New York Cart Style Chicken Over Rice, Wild Mushroom Pearl Barley Risotto, Paneer Shawarma and more. I opted for Smoked Paneer Tikka Masala with Garlic Naan. My DIY kit arrived with every ingredient labelled and in exact quantity.

A quick glance at the steps and I got busy cooking. I was hesistant at first, but the final outcome was unquestionably good.

The yogurt and spice infused paneer had a charred top and tender center. What heightened taste of the curry was the smokey flavour released by the small piece of charcoal with a little ghee poured on top of it. I will definitely try this trick with other dishes.

The naan too was easy to prepare. The dough is already set and you just have to give it the desired shape. Adding Nigella seeds to the naan is yet another precious tip I will use when I try my hands at making naan next. The naan turned out so soft, even though I prepared it over the stove. For someone like me, apprehensive about ordering cooked food, this was a real treat cooking with everything already prepped. So, if you want a good meal in the comfort of your home, it’s time to KNOCK!

Order at: knocknock.co.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DIY meals Knock Knock
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp