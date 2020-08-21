Classy DIY meals at home

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

The Do It Yourself (DIY meal box) from Knock Knock by Park Inn by Radisson hits two birds with one stone: the recipe won’t fail and you don’t have to cook from scratch.

The eatery also plans to launch a subscription model soon where customers can order from minimum five boxes a month.

Smoked Paneer Tikka Masala

with Garlic Naan

The menu will also be reviewed every month, with new additions or other amendments. Their menu offers an array of choices, including Sichuan Chicken Dan Dan Noodles, New York Cart Style Chicken Over Rice, Wild Mushroom Pearl Barley Risotto, Paneer Shawarma and more. I opted for Smoked Paneer Tikka Masala with Garlic Naan. My DIY kit arrived with every ingredient labelled and in exact quantity.

A quick glance at the steps and I got busy cooking. I was hesistant at first, but the final outcome was unquestionably good.

The yogurt and spice infused paneer had a charred top and tender center. What heightened taste of the curry was the smokey flavour released by the small piece of charcoal with a little ghee poured on top of it. I will definitely try this trick with other dishes.

The naan too was easy to prepare. The dough is already set and you just have to give it the desired shape. Adding Nigella seeds to the naan is yet another precious tip I will use when I try my hands at making naan next. The naan turned out so soft, even though I prepared it over the stove. For someone like me, apprehensive about ordering cooked food, this was a real treat cooking with everything already prepped. So, if you want a good meal in the comfort of your home, it’s time to KNOCK!

Order at: knocknock.co.in