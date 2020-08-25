From Tamil Nadu's 'Chicken 65' to Punjabi 'palak cholley', this Delhi eatery has it all on its platter

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Delhi is India’s dining room, after all, with food from every nook and cranny of the country, even the world, and Café Delhi Heights (CDH) is one of those places that reflect that. The one problem we didn’t have when it came to ordering from CDH is having to stick to any one cuisine, but more on that later.

Packaging

Boasting a score of restaurants across NCR, you are assured your CDH order is going to be delivered hot and fresh be you nomnoming in Noida or gorging in Gurugram, never mind Capital consumption.

The food is delivered in cheerful yellow bags, each dish carefully labelled, packaged and compartmentalised for dishes with multiple elements.

In case you need any specific instructions, the in-house delivery executive is happy to help you.

Caption

The Food

Now, to the order itself. Being particularly peckish, we got ourselves the Bang Bang Chicken-65, the Juicy Lucy Burger, Grilled Chicken Breast, Mom’s Butter Chicken Tikka Masala, Rajasthani Laal Maas, Chilli Garlic Prawns and Punjabi Palak Cholley, along with all their accoutrements of rice, breads, and garnishes.

In the interests of brevity, and because everything was textbook tasty anyway, we will recapitulate the highlights: The Juicy Lucy, CDC’s signature burger behemoth with a 250gm lamb patty, and stuffed with gooey cheese and piquant jalapeños, was obviously the team captain, reminding us just why this all-star has sold in so many lakhs.

Speaking of piquant, the Tamil Nadu-inspired Chicken 65 was a welcome scorcher in this blustery weather, while the Prawns satiated even our umami needs, with the smoky, garlicky sauce clinging to swimmingly fresh prawns.

The most Delhi-licious of the lot were the unapologetically Punjabi Palak Cholley, a glutinous amalgamation of spicy, healthy goodness and the diametrically flaming orange opposite of tangy Chicken Tikka Masala, as warm as a mother’s hug.

Oh, and since there’s always room for dessert, we managed to chow down the caramel-laden, crumbly Banoffee Pie.

Verdict

All in all, this is the Delhi you need in your belly.

Meal for two: Rs 1,500

Delivery: Delhi-NCR