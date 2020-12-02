Uncle Jack’s Delhi debut

By Express News Service

After tasting success in Punjab, popular American eatery Uncle Jack’s launched its first outlet in Delhi recently, at M Block market in Greater Kailash.

The menu includes the best of American food with a fresh take on flavours, style of preparation and quirky presentations. From Hot Dogs straight from the streets of New York, the Waffles from diners, and the scrumptious and comforting burgers and pasta, the cafe offers all the American delectables.

Interestingly, the food is named after historic American personalities. Commenting on the expansion, Ankush Arora, Founder, Uncle Jack’s India, said, “Uncle Jack’s was conceived as a simple dream of bringing the best of American food to India.

We are overwhelmed with the love we have received in North India over the last four years, and are now excited to make a mark in the capital city of India.’