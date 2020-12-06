STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

At the heart of food: Chef Ranveer Brar has host of creative and humanitarian projects up his sleeve 

He’s busy launching apps, shooting for his YouTube channel, creating recipes, and collaborating with top-notch brands.

Published: 06th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Chef Ranveer Brar

Chef Ranveer Brar

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

It’s a breathless chase trying to pin Mumbai-based celebrated chef Ranveer Brar for a conversation, as he belongs to the sunshine. But we don’t blame him. The man is up to some good work. His latest initiative has been working with NGO Nidan, that in turn works in close collaboration with the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), to empower them.

As part of it, Brar created an online training programme to educate roadside sellers on food safety and sanitation. “We raised close to Rs10 lakh with the help of Ketto, an online crowdfunding platform, to provide them with sanitation kits comprising gloves, masks, sanitisers and caps,” he brims.

This is only one of the things he’s juggling. A Lucknow-based NGO called Ehsaas, that rehabilitates street children, has also benefited from Brar’s generosity. 

Busy launching apps, shooting videos for his YouTube channel with a seamless pouring in of new recipes on Instagram, and tons of collaborations with top-notch brands, he has become quite the phenomenon to reckon with, though not that easy to decode.  

For the most part, he is simply doing what he does best: spinning gourmet ditties and locking over 1.1 million eyeballs on Insta through it all. “Everyone loves a celebration,” he smiles.

“We crossed two million subscribers on my YouTube channel earlier. When I crossed one million on Instagram, I thought, how about celebrating by #MakingMillionCount? Being in a place of privilege, I want to collaborate with as many initiatives as possible to better lives.”

It is a case of leveraging his brand equity as a celebrity chef—he figures in the top three names of the most popular chefs in India —who has hosted food shows, authored cookbooks, liaised with restaurants on foreign turf and even run his eateries in the US. He now brags about a whopping following on the social media cluster, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and his YouTube channel. 

Brar has been on a roll, especially since the first lockdown set in, creating unique content, raising direct interaction with his followers, increasing the frequency of his posts and making them more and more palatable to the millennials.

“It was a personal goal that I set eight months ago, a quest to connect, as I had been busy travelling, hosting shows earlier,” he says. “I am a bit old school in my thinking, and being a TV person essentially (having been a judge on MasterChef India Season 6 with Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Vineet Bhatia, and anchor of food shows, including Health bhi taste bhi, The Great Indian Rasoi, Snack Attack, Breakfast Xpress...) I was used to travelling intensively, collaborating, networking in person...it took me some time to adjust to the offline and online presence.” 

His adaptation to the digital medium has been admirable, admittedly. With Hinglish peppering his now relatively shorter posts (he's proud of his Indian roots and was one of the first few to use Hindi extensively on his Insta posts as he believes that some emotions are best conveyed in our mother tongue), the younger generation too is making a beeline for his rejigged app, beautifully delineated snap recipes and appealing posts.

“I have realised that the emotion and the need is the same. The size of the city does not matter. I have been able to effectively cross this barrier in my mind.”  What’s next on the personal front? “I want to quieten my mind. I also want to own a home on the ground, not a floating residence on some random level in a high rise. That’s because I feel close to land as I can then grow all the vegetables and greens I want.” May the force be with you, Brar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranveer Brar Ranveer Brar youtube channel Ranveer Brar recipes
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp