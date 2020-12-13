Dine Like a Monk: Benefits of a Buddhist diet  

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The Buddha Diet seems like the thing we all need right now. It’s a practice that emphasises ethical eating that stimulates not just the body but also the mind, the latter being a never-ending pursuit. That's the reason it’s striking a chord with so many, with even food experts extolling its value. Eating the right things at the right time in the right quantity is the Buddhist path to holistic nourishment.

Sounds simple, right? "It is, if you learn to inculcate consistency. More than the food itself, the diet calls for a commitment. It beckons you to be conscious. Think before you eat—are you harming anything, are you being selfish in your food choices, are you being greedy? Questions such as these underline its philosophy," says Manisha Arora, a Gurugram-based dietician, who is also a practitioner of Nichiren Daishonin Buddhism.

And then follows the food. In a world crippled with fear, the Buddha Diet's vegetarian approach centres around avoiding anything that's caused another living being pain. That’s why there is an emphasis on a plant-based diet. Interestingly, some Buddhists eat meat but as long as no animal is slaughtered specifically for their food requirements, ie., the animal has died of a natural cause.

There are also those who don’t mind dairy products but stay away from eggs and poultry. “Alcohol is forbidden without any exception. Buddhists believe it slows down the mind and fogs the memory and reflexes. In fact, anything that invokes a strong desire, including aphrodisiacs, are avoided,” says Arora.

Self-control is the backbone of the Buddha Diet discipline. One is expected to achieve it through intermittent fasting, something scores of people today are drawing benefits from. You can begin by creating an ‘eating window’, say from 9 am to 6 pm and eat within this time frame. Instead of giving in to round-the-clock eating, you discipline yourself to eat only within these hours and allow your body to assimilate and digest in the rest of the hours. “Once you set the ball rolling, you’ll see how mindlessly you were eating previously. Unnecessary snacking stops. Urges to binge reduce, and you are able to differentiate between real and perceived hunger,” says Prabhat Jain, a Noida-based Ayurvedacharya.

Detoxification has an important role to play. Eating is a meditative practice that helps one connect with their inner core and if you don’t eat with attention, it impacts digestion, according to Bengaluru-based Astha Kansal, a pranic healer who has been following the Buddhist Diet for over several years now. “I’ve lost close to 9 kg because of it. But more importantly, I’ve gained peace of mind through the food I eat. Once you begin with this simple practice, you will understand how abstaining from certain things isn’t actually depriving yourself; it’s adding to your well-being,” she says.

Most people vouch for the diet’s sustainability. It’s an old way of eating that is now increasingly coming into focus. By incorporating Buddha’s ancient way of eating and present-day scientific research on food, the Buddha Diet creates a new pattern of eating. In essence, you don’t start the diet and end it, like other popular fad diets. This promotes a lifestyle change in the way you look at food and then consume it.

Having said that, the first few days may not be a cakewalk. You could have moderate to severe cravings, mood swings and bouts of hunger pangs. "It's only a passing phase," says Kansal. "With any kind of change, the body needs time to readjust. If your energy reserves are down, make good use of the winter sun during the day. Get enough of it while you can. Studies have shown that adequate sun exposure promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut. It doesn’t only limit disease but also regulates hunger," she says. That's enough reason for you to get started.