Back for brunch in Delhi winter

Whatever else has happened in 2020 in Delhi, the country, and the world, the winter brunch has always retained its space

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

There was a time not too many eons ago (it was like 2019), when all of Delhi’s food haunts would become possessed with the bonhomie of brunch in the Capital’s sun-dappled winters every year. 

The great outdoors, cozily ensconced within the confines of restaurants’ cobbled courtyards, sang a siren song to the NCR’s foodies and hedonists to come while away a Sunday’s spell at their food-laden and booze-drenched breakfast-lunch-combines.

Now, with a still-raging global pandemic, restricted seating, worrisome border crossings, and other barriers to the bacchanals that are brunches, there are only a few restaurants still willing to lay out their Sunday wares.Kanishk Tuteja, Founder, at We Qutub says, “Brunch is that one meal which sets the tone for the entire week to come. At We Qutub, we make sure to give you an afternoon which is a perfect medley of good food, drinks and music, no matter what’s happening elsewhere.”

Then there’s L’Opera. Chef Pragati Mitta described this menu as “Easily the most French brunch offering in Delhi with products that are not widely available in the city, such as Croque Monsieur, Vol au Vent and Tomato and Cheese Tart.” 

She adds, “All our products are prepared fresh, to ensure that they are served to you at their very best.”

Co-Founder and Managing Director, Laurent Samandari chimes in, “The ambience offered at L’Opéra, including the French music and decor (these days more magical than usual thanks to Christmas ornamentation) is certain to transport you straight to a Parisian café.” 

When addressing the measures put in place to deal with the ongoing COVID situation, he assures, “We strictly follow social distancing between tables and the highest hygiene standards including periodic sanitisation.”

Speaking of chiming in, “Sunday Brunch is to relax with the loved ones and unwind over sumptuous food and exotic concoctions, and Kampai gives you the best of both with our extensive Japanese menu,” says Avantika Sinha, owner, who says that the Kampai Sunday brunch is “a truly unique experience, providing authentic Japanese flavours in a beautiful setting.” 

The brunch menu consists of signature sushi rolls, gyoza, tempuras, baos, Teppanyaki and much more. 

The brunch can be paired with some delicious cocktails or sparkling wine to complete the experience.

And finally there’s the booty at Pirates of the Grill. Inderjeet Singh Banga, founder of the BBQ chain, says, “To cater to your insatiable hunger for treasure, we make sure the grills never stop coming, until the time your tummy surrenders, and Pirates of Grill offers the most lavish Sunday brunch in Gurugram.” 

Banga also takes pride in having introduced the first ever live kitchen Brazilian Churrasco Grill in India.

“We make sure to give you the best food and lively ambience, serving live music along with delectable barbeques, appealing to families and youngsters alike,” he concludes.

