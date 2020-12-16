The sizzling platters of Berco's for Delhi winter

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Berco’s, the chain of pan-Asian restaurants, came up in Delhi in 1982, and since then has a large set of loyal patrons who vouch for its Chinese cuisine. Not letting the pandemic dampen their spirits, the chain just announced its annual Sizzler Fest. And what’s better to match that nip in the air than steamy hot sizzlers, while sitting in a cosy corner of an aesthetically pleasing ambience that complements the food so well? There are nine sizzlers on the menu, including a dessert, and of these, three including the latter are the new additions, informs Chef Tej, who has been with Berco’s since nine years. And, here’s our take on the sizzling beauties we managed to sample:

Crispy Chinese Vegetable Sizzler

The first to arrive, this one set the mood with all its frizzling and spreading around the aroma. One side had spicy French fries and the other side was packed with stir-fried beans, carrots and baby corn. You have the option to order the sizzler with rice or noodles. So, we tried this one with noodles, and were pleased that the flavour of the deep-fried assorted veggies – cauliflower, broccoli and baby corn – went well with the noodles that were boiled and sautéed to perfection. The veggies coated with bread crumbs are deep-fried, which lends them crispiness.

Verdict: 5/5

Bangkok Chicken Sizzler

The new addition to the menu, this one managed to enthral us equally well. The crackling sound and the sight of chicken satay skewers were enough to awaken the senses. This one was ordered with rice, and later felt it would have tasted better with noodles. Marinated in lime and coconut milk powder, the pan-grilled chicken satay was covered with peanut sauce grilled. And extra peanut sauce dip also accompanied the sizzler. It gave the chicken a sweet yet richly distinct flavour. In this one, the peanut sauce made from peanut nut crust, butter peanut and onions, simply ruled our taste buds.

Verdict: 4/5

Golden Fried Fish Sizzler

Presentation-wise, almost all sizzlers looked the same with the sautéed vegetables and fries on the sides, barring their individual flavours. But the one that stood out was the one that was too generous portion-wise for one person. This one is adorned with huge fish fillets that are marinated with salt and pepper, coated in bread crumbs and finally deep-fried. If you are a ‘rice person’, you will enjoy it more with rice. The garlic shrimp sauce surely adds to the flavour. But not everyone may like it for the aftertaste of fish that lingers on.

Verdict: 3/5

All Time Favourite Cottage Cheese Sizzler

This one came with a big smoked cottage cheese chunk in the centre, with black pepper sauce dribbling onto the plate on to the hot plate. While the cheese gives a creamy flavour, the spicy pepper sauce made from chopped onions balances out the bland flavour of the cheese. This went well with noodles and is a good option for cheese lovers. Verdict: 4/5



Sizzler Brownie with Ice-cream

I had imagined this one to also come wrapped in leaves but the result was satisfying. Brownies are something most people are always up for. Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream, the brownie also came sizzling in the chocolate sauce in a tiny cute plate. It was spongy and soft, and the walnuts were like the icing on a cake.

Verdict: 5/5



