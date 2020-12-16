STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

The sizzling platters of Berco's for Delhi winter

Berco’s, the chain of pan-Asian restaurants, came up in Delhi in 1982, and since then has a large set of loyal patrons who vouch for its Chinese cuisine.

Published: 16th December 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Berco’s at Delhi’s MGF Metropolitan Mall; (above) Crispy Chinese Vegetable Sizzler

Berco’s at Delhi’s MGF Metropolitan Mall; (above) Crispy Chinese Vegetable Sizzler

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Berco’s, the chain of pan-Asian restaurants, came up in Delhi in 1982, and since then has a large set of loyal patrons who vouch for its Chinese cuisine. Not letting the pandemic dampen their spirits, the chain just announced its annual Sizzler Fest. And what’s better to match that nip in the air than steamy hot sizzlers, while sitting in a cosy corner of an aesthetically pleasing ambience that complements the food so well? There are nine sizzlers on the menu, including a dessert, and of these, three including the latter are the new additions, informs Chef Tej, who has been with Berco’s since nine years. And, here’s our take on the sizzling beauties we managed to sample: 

Crispy Chinese Vegetable Sizzler

The first to arrive, this one set the mood with all its frizzling and spreading around the aroma. One side had spicy French fries and the other side was packed with stir-fried beans, carrots and baby corn. You have the option to order the sizzler with rice or noodles. So, we tried this one with noodles, and were pleased that the flavour of the deep-fried assorted veggies – cauliflower, broccoli and baby corn – went well with the noodles that were boiled and sautéed to perfection. The veggies coated with bread crumbs are deep-fried, which lends them crispiness. 
Verdict: 5/5

Bangkok Chicken Sizzler

The new addition to the menu, this one managed to enthral us equally well. The crackling sound and the sight of chicken satay skewers were enough to awaken the senses. This one was ordered with rice, and later felt it would have tasted better with noodles. Marinated in lime and coconut milk powder, the pan-grilled chicken satay was covered with peanut sauce grilled. And extra peanut sauce dip also accompanied the sizzler. It gave the chicken a sweet yet richly distinct flavour. In this one, the peanut sauce made from peanut nut crust, butter peanut and onions, simply ruled our taste buds. 
Verdict: 4/5

Golden Fried Fish Sizzler

Presentation-wise, almost all sizzlers looked the same with the sautéed vegetables and fries on the sides, barring their individual flavours. But the one that stood out was the one that was too generous portion-wise for one person. This one is adorned with huge fish fillets that are marinated with salt and pepper, coated in bread crumbs and finally deep-fried. If you are a ‘rice person’, you will enjoy it more with rice. The garlic shrimp sauce surely adds to the flavour. But not everyone may like it for the aftertaste of fish that lingers on. 
Verdict: 3/5

All Time Favourite Cottage Cheese Sizzler

This one came with a big smoked cottage cheese chunk in the centre, with black pepper sauce dribbling onto the plate on to the hot plate. While the cheese gives a creamy flavour, the spicy pepper sauce made from chopped onions balances out the bland flavour of the cheese. This went well with noodles and is a good option for cheese lovers. Verdict: 4/5
 
Sizzler Brownie with Ice-cream

I had imagined this one to also come wrapped in leaves but the result was satisfying. Brownies are something most people are always up for. Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream, the brownie also came sizzling in the chocolate sauce in a tiny cute plate. It was spongy and soft, and the walnuts were like the icing on a cake. 
Verdict: 5/5


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Berco
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp