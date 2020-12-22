STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Of baubles and banquets: What are Delhi's leading hotels offering this christmas?

From brunches and lunches to gingerbread houses to marvel at and staycations to pamper your selves at, there is something for everyone, young or old.

Published: 22nd December 2020 07:50 AM

Christmas meal

And The Lodhi Bakery will offer classic treats like Plum Pudding, Yule Log, Fruit Cake, Gingerbread and more all through the festive season. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

As Delhi rounds Christmas’ corner, we bring you a festive collective of what the Capital’s leading hotels have on offer. 

From brunches and lunches to gingerbread houses to marvel at and staycations to pamper your selves at, there is something for everyone, young or old. So blow away the mess that is 2020 and have a Merry Christmas and a far happier 2021.

The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel

The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel has introduced an immersive Christmas staycation package to pamper their guests on December 24 and 25. The hotel’s distinctive and festive ambience with a very special Christmas tree will elevate the yuletide spirit. The star attraction will be a beautifully crafted life-size Gingerbread House that will host a Christmas carnival inside serving an array of delicacies such as marshmallows with delicious hot chocolate, warmed cookies, chocolates, Christmas cakes and more. Adding to the festive fervour, Christmas Carols will be sung by the choir on December 24 and 25. 

Contact: +91 8130990844

Taj Mahal Hotel New Delhi

The recently reopened Taj Mahal, New Delhi is inviting guests to indulge in a world of holiday treats at their award winning restaurants — Varq, House of Ming, the all-new Machan, and Rick’s. There are also outdoor unique and private dining experiences, hampers curated by The Chambers and a celebratory gourmet repertoire at Emperor Lounge.  Soak in the cheer with festive celebrations, and a staycation offer crafted specially for you. Or, simply enjoy the festive spirit with carol singing and the gingerbread house amidst the grandeur of the newly refreshed lobby.

Contact: 011 6656 6162

Andaz Delhi

Andaz Delhi is hosting fun-filled Christmas themed brunches, Christmas and Mulled Wine shops for guests to celebrate in style. Adding that extra touch of cheer and flavour to festivities are the themed Sunday brunches at AnnaMaya. With all the sumptuous goodies, the air is brimming with the aroma of freshly baked cookies, delicious, creamy puddings and positivity.

Contact:  +91 8588804222

The Lodhi

Enjoy a culinary extravaganza this Christmas and New Year with The Lodhi, New Delhi as you indulge in specially curated dining experiences. The hotel will showcase an array of international cuisines at Elan, Perbacco, and Safari Lounge, accompanied by artisanal concoctions and foot-tapping music by a live Jazz band and DJ. And The Lodhi Bakery will offer classic treats like Plum Pudding, Yule Log, Fruit Cake, Gingerbread and more all through the festive season.

Contact: 0114363 3333

