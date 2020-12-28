STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Surprise slice

Domino’s Pizza has just introduced ‘The Unthinkable Pizza’, claiming to be India’s first plant protein based product by a QSR brand.

Published: 28th December 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Domino’s Pizza has just introduced ‘The Unthinkable Pizza’, claiming to be India’s first plant protein based product by a QSR brand. Made entirely from plant based proteins and ingredients, The Unthinkable Pizza is 100 per cent vegetarian with the sensory properties of chicken.

Plant proteins have caught the imagination of consumers, like California’s Impossible Burger, which tied up with Burger King in the US and other Western markets to produce the Impossible Whopper, which resembles the fast food giant’s meaty bestseller, sans meat.

Popular with the vegetarians, environmentally- conscientious and ethical eaters alike, plant-based proteins are touted as the ‘food of the future’. The Unthinkable Pizza will provide a pizza pie, which is available at all Domino’s restaurants in Delhi NCR.

About the new launch, Pratik Pota, CEO & Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, the master franchisee of Dominos, said, “This 100 per cent vegetarian product will allow Indian consumers to experience the plantprotein wave sweeping across the world, and we are happy to once again be the first to bring this trend to India.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
the unthinkable pizza
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp