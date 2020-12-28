Surprise slice

By Express News Service

Domino’s Pizza has just introduced ‘The Unthinkable Pizza’, claiming to be India’s first plant protein based product by a QSR brand. Made entirely from plant based proteins and ingredients, The Unthinkable Pizza is 100 per cent vegetarian with the sensory properties of chicken.

Plant proteins have caught the imagination of consumers, like California’s Impossible Burger, which tied up with Burger King in the US and other Western markets to produce the Impossible Whopper, which resembles the fast food giant’s meaty bestseller, sans meat.

Popular with the vegetarians, environmentally- conscientious and ethical eaters alike, plant-based proteins are touted as the ‘food of the future’. The Unthinkable Pizza will provide a pizza pie, which is available at all Domino’s restaurants in Delhi NCR.

About the new launch, Pratik Pota, CEO & Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, the master franchisee of Dominos, said, “This 100 per cent vegetarian product will allow Indian consumers to experience the plantprotein wave sweeping across the world, and we are happy to once again be the first to bring this trend to India.”