Home Lifestyle Food

Noida’s Brahmaputra Market is every food lover's dream

The paths of love never run straight, and this is a fact that any food lover who visits Noida’s Brahmaputra Market can attest to.

Published: 02nd February 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Noida’s Brahmaputra Market

Noida’s Brahmaputra Market

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The paths of love never run straight, and this is a fact that any food lover who visits Noida’s Brahmaputra Market can attest to. The markets built during Noida’s halcyon days were spread out to serve several sectors sprang up all over the burgeoning cityscape, but the mighty Brahmaputra continues to see an endless flow of people and of course. provide for residents as well as visitors.

Some of Noida’s oldest chemists, dry cleaners, grocers, photo studio and clothing stores still operate here, but it’s in the evening that BP (as it’s commonly known) becomes the city’s premier street food destination. From the early ‘90s, the broad stone-paved courtyards that bedeck the market have attracted food carts and hawkers like, well, the flies that their wares attract. Indeed, as the market grew more popular, it also drew in more pests and it was only after the mass culling of street vendors by the Supreme Court in 2007, and the subsequent assurances by the former of stricter quality control, that dustbins began dotting every corner and hygiene standards arose. In spite of the inevitability of the street vendors’ return, one still remembers the despair felt by Noida residents during those bleak few months when BP lay bereft of its cornucopia of cuisines.

Thankfully, those dark days are past and today BP is bustling with more people than ever. And given the vast choices of foods available, from rolls and rabri to kebabs and curries to soups and shakes to waffles and whatever else you go-to guy (s). through the ever-more labyrinthine lanes created by the jostling carts and stalls to make their way to their particular favourite chaat or shawarma seller, and then wait patiently to be served, in a wholly desi rendition of ‘eat, pay, love.’ Abhimanyu Jain has lived in five countries in the past decade, but whenever he returns to visit his family, the Noida native makes a beeline to BP for “the best Aloo Tikki hands Mutton roll, Kulfi for dessert. may be added, depending on how hungry he is, but those three items are sacrosanct. Whenever this humble scribe happens to be passing the place, is press-ganged by family to buy several packets of Chicken Momos and Thukpa from one particular nameless stall selling the same. If by (extremely rare) chance, that particular momo merchant is not there, we’re told to forget it, as no other dumplings will do. So much for going with the flow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmaputra Market Noida
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp