Train number 912020 parked in Mangaluru is strictly for foodies and party animals 

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

A first-of-its-kind rail coach themed restaurant in Mangaluru has caught the attention of foodies.

Located on National Highway 66, Snackies Resto Cafe with its soft lighting and antique-style lanterns opened to the public on January 9. The restaurant in Jeppinamogaru which can seat more than 100 people is the brainchild of AKA Siddique. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Siddique said the construction of the restaurant took about seven months with several engineers and interior designers working to recreate the look of a vintage train.

Train number 912020 has a telephone booth, ticket counter, alarm chain and excellent seating arrangements as customers enjoy the ambience and food. The number denotes the date, month and year of the outlet's launch.

"We started with an outlet in Attavar in 2014 and then a second outlet in Kankanady. The train model here is a first," says Siddique who hails from Kasargod. He keeps travelling around the world and while he was on a train he thought of opening a restaurant modelled after a coach.

"The owner of the land here gave it on lease and it took almost seven months to complete the construction. Tin, hollow blocks as well as sheets were used to build the walls of the restaurant.

The food includes continental, Italian and Chinese which is served on eco-friendly wooden trays to create awareness on avoiding plastic.

The outlet also features a party hall on top where 60 to 70 people can be accommodated for small gatherings, birthdays and conferences.

There is also a box where customers can leave their mobile phones and spend quality time. Customers who do not use their phones while having food are given gift coupons.

"The restaurant themed on a railway coach serving delicious food is one of its kind. I get a feeling as if I am in an actual coach and I have not come across any such restaurant in Karnataka," said Abhishek, a customer.