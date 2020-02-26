Biryani from every gharana in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Biryani is an evergreen classic dish that really needs no introduction. India offers so much on its culinary platter but the one dish that all Indians unanimously love indulging in is the mouth-watering biryani. With variations having evolved into distinctive styles of biryanis, one is spoilt for choice when it comes to experiencing this melting pot of flavours.

Food portal JustMyRoots has tied up many renowned places with authentic flavours of biryanis from different communities across India, which can be ordered from the comfort of your home or wherever you may be within India.

From the light and fragrant Lucknow biryani to the spicy Hyderabadi one, the Kolkata version with potatoes and eggs to the mild Malabar biryani. There are numerous regional variations of this dish one can order at the website. The door-step service is available in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Delhi.