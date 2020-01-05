Home Lifestyle Food

For global contemporary flavours, head to Delhi's Tres restaurant

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Ambience: A neat little restaurant tucked amid the greens and graffiti of Lodhi Colony, the interiors of Tres is all modern and cozy. While the seating is comfortable, they also have an outdoor space that can accommodate three tables and a small private dining area—it is not really big. They have a bar seating too, but that kind of clutters the interiors. Booking is recommended, unless you want to sit at the bar.

Food & Beverage: Boasting a new winter menu, the food is all about farm-fresh seasonal ingredients, rich flavourful sauces, thick soups and warm salads. Be sure to order the Icelandic Lamb Chops. Tres is one of the few places serving this gourmet meat. Besides, their Chicken Liver Ice Cream, Pork Sausage, Goat Cheese Bavaroise, Baked Artichoke Hearts, Morrel Shitake and Cep Risotto are not only visually appealing but also immensely flavourful. The portions are also generous enough for you to head home with a satiated soul and tummy. Don’t miss the desserts, especially their Single Origin Molten Chocolate Souffle. They also do some exotic drinks and serve them in an equally appealing manner. Our only grouse: the bread was not up to the mark. Either it was being repeatedly reheated or they need to change their supplier.

Service: The service here was what you would expect from a restaurant of this standard—fast and attentive. Despite the crowded dining area, the waiters were mindful of attending to each table and the drinks and food kept coming at a regular flow. Also, they were well-informed about the dishes coming out of the kitchen.

