Detox diaries: A perfect salad
Executive chef Arul Santhosh of Olive and Twist Hospitality that owns Canvas by Sketch, doesn’t have to think for too long about a healthy recipe, as several of us start new diet plans, fuelled by fitness goals at the start of January. He immediately suggests this Super Antioxidant Salad, reasoning, “For people who are on a health kick and want to detox, this salad is perfect for that.” It doesn’t hurt that it is vibrant with colour and will get a thumbs from your stomach as well as your Instagram followers.
Super Antioxidant Salad
Serves: 2-3 portions
Ingredients
120gms Mixed lettuce
60gms Cherry tomato (halves)
25gms Green olives
20gms Orange segments
80gms Broccoli florets
80gms Pears slices
50gms Avocado slices
10gms Toasted Sunflower seeds
10gms Toasted Pumpkin seeds
75gms Passion fruit emulsion
For the passion fruit emulsion
100g Passion fruit purée
50g Honey
5ml White wine vinegar
60ml Extra virgin olive oil
Method:
Wash lettuce thoroughly and spread over a paper towel to drain excess water. Blanch broccoli in salted boiling water for 30 seconds and drain.
In a bowl, gently mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes, olives, blanched broccoli. Pile the mixture onto a platter and top with orange, avocado and pears.
Just before serving, drizzle the passion fruit emulsion and sprinkle the toasted nuts and serve fresh.
Tip:
You can use fruit pulp like blueberry, pomegranate, orange or raspberry for dressing in the place of passion fruit. You can also alter the greens or the veggies with a preference of your choice.