Home Lifestyle Food

A cup of tea, a cup for wellness

The Good Life Company’s herbal teas are formulated in Europe by, as they claim, a team of botanists and culinary experts, with globally sourced medicinal herbs, spices and flowers.

Published: 25th January 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Shariq Ashraf and Bhuman Dani, Co-Founders, The Good Life Company

Shariq Ashraf and Bhuman Dani, Co-Founders, The Good Life Company.

By Express News Service

For me, tea is a ritual to de-stress. To think, reflect and find motivation to thrive through the day. It indeed acts as a quick vacation that instantaneously transports me into a serene moment. Something I look forward to every morning and throughout the day,” says Shariq Ashraf, Co-founder, The Good Life Company. The company has just introduced a line of herbal infusions as a part of their wellness collection.

Ashraf, who appears quite invested in the initiative, says, “As much as it acts as a comforting companion, it also is a great tool to bring people together and bond. Most of the meetings in India, social or professional are incomplete without tea.”

The Good Life Company’s herbal teas are formulated in Europe by, as they claim, a team of botanists and culinary experts, with globally sourced medicinal herbs, spices and flowers. These are known to improve digestion, sleep, immunity and support weight loss and to enhance one’s overall health and wellbeing.

According to Ashraf, one of the varieties, Slim Line, includes anti-obesity properties using right ingredients.

“Fennel seeds support digestion, while adding a refreshing sweet undertone to the cup. Dandelion is known to fortify normal function of the stomach and liver and so on. In fact, the tea called Sweet Dreams has ingredients with naturally calming sedative effects which alleviate sleep disorders such as insomnia.”

Ashraf’s journey into the world of teas begin in 2013 when he was an undergrad at Sikkim Manipal University with Matcha Green Tea. He learnt the technique by observing a Japanese Exchange student who used to follow an elaborate ritual of whisking the matcha into a bowl and consuming it reverently. 

Five years later, ever ready to dole out some pointers, he advises, “Buy whole leaf tea as it tends to impart superior taste, compared to dusts and fannings or broken leaves which are bitter. Broken leaves are a sign of machine-harvested tea. Check the aroma of dry tea leaves. If these lack aroma, the tea may not be fresh. Green tea should have a light, soothing fragrance and Black tea should have a sweet, floral fragrance, and the aroma should linger...” 

Ashraf is also of the opinion that your body needs at least a month to get acquainted to the routine. Simultaneously, working on a healthy lifestyle such as healthy eating habits, mindful living and exercising can expedite the subsequent results. “It is recommended to consume at least two cups a day. Since most of our herbal infusions are caffeine-free and from natural ingredients, there are no side-effects even if consumed more than twice a day.”

In a nutshell

The Good Life Company’s herbal teas are formulated in Europe with medicinal herbs, spices and flowers, known to enhance one’s overall health and wellbeing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Good Life Company Tea
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp