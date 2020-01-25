A cup of tea, a cup for wellness

By Express News Service

For me, tea is a ritual to de-stress. To think, reflect and find motivation to thrive through the day. It indeed acts as a quick vacation that instantaneously transports me into a serene moment. Something I look forward to every morning and throughout the day,” says Shariq Ashraf, Co-founder, The Good Life Company. The company has just introduced a line of herbal infusions as a part of their wellness collection.



Ashraf, who appears quite invested in the initiative, says, “As much as it acts as a comforting companion, it also is a great tool to bring people together and bond. Most of the meetings in India, social or professional are incomplete without tea.”

The Good Life Company’s herbal teas are formulated in Europe by, as they claim, a team of botanists and culinary experts, with globally sourced medicinal herbs, spices and flowers. These are known to improve digestion, sleep, immunity and support weight loss and to enhance one’s overall health and wellbeing.



According to Ashraf, one of the varieties, Slim Line, includes anti-obesity properties using right ingredients.



“Fennel seeds support digestion, while adding a refreshing sweet undertone to the cup. Dandelion is known to fortify normal function of the stomach and liver and so on. In fact, the tea called Sweet Dreams has ingredients with naturally calming sedative effects which alleviate sleep disorders such as insomnia.”

Ashraf’s journey into the world of teas begin in 2013 when he was an undergrad at Sikkim Manipal University with Matcha Green Tea. He learnt the technique by observing a Japanese Exchange student who used to follow an elaborate ritual of whisking the matcha into a bowl and consuming it reverently.



Five years later, ever ready to dole out some pointers, he advises, “Buy whole leaf tea as it tends to impart superior taste, compared to dusts and fannings or broken leaves which are bitter. Broken leaves are a sign of machine-harvested tea. Check the aroma of dry tea leaves. If these lack aroma, the tea may not be fresh. Green tea should have a light, soothing fragrance and Black tea should have a sweet, floral fragrance, and the aroma should linger...”

Ashraf is also of the opinion that your body needs at least a month to get acquainted to the routine. Simultaneously, working on a healthy lifestyle such as healthy eating habits, mindful living and exercising can expedite the subsequent results. “It is recommended to consume at least two cups a day. Since most of our herbal infusions are caffeine-free and from natural ingredients, there are no side-effects even if consumed more than twice a day.”

