Marriott Hotel’s Kochi Kitchen invites foodies into Asian flair

Kochi Marriott Hotel’s ongoing ‘Chinese New Year’ food festival brings together authentic Asian flavours.

Published: 30th January 2020 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Asian food

Asian food. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Marriott Hotel’s Kochi Kitchen never has a dull moment. The elaborate multi-cuisine spread invites city’s food lovers throughout the day. "But we always missed the Asian flair around here," says Chinnu Jimmy, marketing manager of the hotel, as she invites us for their on-going Chinese New Year food festival.

Chefs Chhabbi Taramu Magar, Karan Lama, Nitesh Mukhia and Kochi Marriott’s own Sherin Jude are busy cooking up an Asian storm inside, as we sit down and wait. It is safe to say that soups are the best part of Asian cuisine. First on the menu is Tom Kha Kai, a spicy hot, sour and sweet soup made with coconut milk as the base.

Sliced chillies and chilly oil floating on the thick surface of this steaming concoction gives you an idea of the flavour burst that awaits. Chef Sherin transfers the soup into bowls with minced chicken, and the soup is ready for tasting. Galangal and Kaffir lime are the first to hit your palate, beautifully balanced by the soothing coconut milk.

What is Asian food without sushi and dim sums anyway? Next in line is a vast assortment of vegetarian sushi, flavoured with beetroot, mix herbs, carrot and vegetables, carefully wrapped in flavoured seaweed and served with flavoured toppings. “When raw fish is used, the dish is known as Sashimi. Also, when the black seaweed sheet is wrapped outside the sushi, it is called Uramaki and when the sticky rice shows outside, it is known as Maki,” says the chef.

Dimsums come in many shapes, colours and flavours too. The team has carefully made an effort to make the food festival appealing to vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians. A transparent dim sum, made from minced vegetables and covered in tapioca starch is a treat to the eye and mouth. As the chefs bring out the showstopper of our main course, quite a few heads turned towards our table.

A large seer fish with a glinting layer of red garnishing on it, accompanied by a colourful layer of cut broccoli and cucumbers screams healthy and yummy at the same time. Chef Karan Lama, the artist behind this masterpiece, tells us about the unique method of preparation.

"You hold the fish upside down on top of a pot full of boiling oil, after smearing salt and cornflour. Then you pour spoonfuls of hot oil on it for about 10 minutes, cooking the fish well before garnishing it," he says. As you bite in, you can feel the crispy layer of cornflour with the well-cooked flesh. 

Last but lustful, comes a serving of mouth-watering dessert for the day—Apple Toffee. Apple pieces covered in Tempura flour are deep-fried, then transferred to hot water, and caramelised, crowned with a beautiful mesh of fresh caramel. Served with a side of vanilla ice cream, this dessert is just the perfect ending to our Chinese New Year celebrations!

