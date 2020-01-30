Tapping the healthy and tasty food market

Express Features By

BENGALURU: When I got fitness-conscious, my biggest concerns was eating outside, as there were hardly any healthy options,” said Silky Singh, a young entrepreneur.

It was this personal desire to have healthy food that prompted her to start Ripsey, a tech-based food start-up that provides healthy eating options. The options are customised according to the needs of each individual. “We are using technology to monitor metabolism. We also have our own nutritionist, chef and other experts, who monitor the preparations,” Silky explained.

Mainly a subscription-based service, the Ripsey menu comprises salads, wraps, gluten-free and keto items, low-carb and high-protein meals. The company is also planning to start a health food service, which will be dedicated to vegetarians. The company has also tied up with gyms, fitness studios and apps to increase adoption of clients in the 22-42 age group. An average weekly subscription costs `750 - `1,250 depending on the client’s health goals, while a monthly plan costs between `3,000 and `5,000.

And there is already demand. Health food is a `10,352 crore market in India that is growing at 10 per cent each year, according to market analytics company Nielsen. Ripsey is bullish about the market. The company plans to reach Bengaluru by the end of this year.