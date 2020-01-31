Home Lifestyle Food

East meets East

Newly-launched Dofu, which exudes minimalism,  features dishes like Tuna Roll, Yangzhou Chicken and more

Published: 31st January 2020

BENGALURU : Dofu is a newly-opened eatery in Indiranagar serving Chinese food with influences from neighbouring Asian regions. Step into the restaurant and you will notice a cosy indoor and alfresco space exuding Zen minimalism and simplicity. Pastel green chair upholstery perfectly complements the table wood colours and the light pink walls setting the tone for the imminent dining experience.

The Chukka-inspired cuisine plays a prominent role in the menu at Dofu. Simply put, these are Chinese dishes adapted to Japanese tastes which were developed in Japan by Chinese immigrants at the end of the 19th century. In the chukka sushi section of the menu you will find a Crispy Vegetable and Cheese Roll, a delicious Tuna Roll with torched tuna slices, creamed tuna and pickles, and the Oink Roll with pork cutlet, ham slices and apple kimchi.

Then there are dishes with Chinese-Korean influences like the Saam Wrap Salad, a beautiful bowl presentation with options of cured salmon, grilled pork or char-grilled beef. Each of the three bowls are colourfully laid out with sticky rice, fresh lettuce, condiments, pickles, sauces and oils - all of which can be rolled into a wrap for that perfect bite. In the Soul Soups section, we particularly liked the Chicken Dumpling and Ginseng Soup which was just right to keep warm this winter.

The Hot and Sour Kimchi soup and the Korean Beef Bone Broth with Rice Dumplings were absolute winners too. In the Steamed Plate section, a few of our reccos are the Chukka Mushi with steamed savoury egg custard, Prawn Har Gow, Steamed Chicken Bamboo Shoot Wantons and the Pork Bok Choy Shumai.

As you may have noticed by now, Dofu stays clear of the pan-Asian tag and offers an honest menu of Chinese food incorporating ingredients, flavours and influences featuring an interesting mix of Asian regional styles. The motto of the restaurant team is to “keep it real and simple”.For mains, there are stir-fry plates with sumptuous dishes such as the Yang Tao Foo – a Hakka dish with tofu, chicken or fish options and a vegetarian favourite with Lotus Root, Fresh Chestnuts, Mushrooms, Greens and Chilli. Of course, there are noodles and rice options to go with the mains, with particular mention to Dan Dan Noodles with Smoked, Pounded Pork and Sichuan Pepper and, the Yangzhou Chicken with Egg Fried Rice.

While you are with the food, we recommend you try some of the teas by the pot. Under the Green Tea section of the menu, you have the Longjing, Lavender Blossom and Jasmine Pearl to make for a refreshing cup and under the White Tea section, you may choose from the Silver Needle and Moon Shine Geranium. We completed our delicious meal experience with a Matcha Tea Tiramisu and a Bittersweet Chocolate Cremeux.

The author is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast

Address: Dofu, 
303, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar
Timing: 12 noon to 11 pm
Average price for two: `1,200 ++

