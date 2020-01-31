Home Lifestyle Food

‘Fusion BBQ cuisine seems to be new trend’

I am at my best in the kitchen while innovating dishes for my guests.

Published: 31st January 2020

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work ?

I am at my best in the kitchen while innovating dishes for my guests. The smile on the faces of my team and the guests make me the happiest person at work.
 
What is your biggest disappointment as a chef ?

Guests are the centre of our work and when they are not happy, it disappoints me to a great extent. So, we ensure we turn around things by paying attention to the smallest details.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu ?

As a chef, I feel like ordering everything from the menu as each dish is different from the other when it comes to the flavour, spices, etc. It is extremely difficult to choose one over the other.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

Food is my passion and nothing goes out of my kitchen which I myself can’t eat. So there is no question of preparing a particular dish and not eating it.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

This is an easy one to answer. Barbeque Nation tops the chart for me, because you do not see so much variety in any other restaurant. The Chilli Garlic Prawns and Cajun Spice Potatoes here will always make way to my plate.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.

I once burnt the Dal Bukhara for a very special guest. This is one incident which really made me feel helpless.

What is the best recent food trend?

Fusion BBQ cuisine seems to be the trend of the season. Being in the business, I have seen this trend catching up real fast in the last few years.

-Chef ND Sharma, Barbeque Nation

