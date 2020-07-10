STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Turmeric: The golden spice to the rescue during COVID-19 days

Owing to its medicinal benefits and adaptogenic benefits, turmeric has a long legacy of being used as a healing and reviving spice.

Published: 10th July 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

The demand and response to these Turmeric Latte Mixes has been fantastic.

The demand and response to these Turmeric Latte Mixes has been fantastic.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

As an immunity boosting measure against COVID-19, the Ministry of AYUSH has recommended various Ayurvedic measures, and having turmeric is one of them. Giving the traditional golden spice a modern twist is Vahdam Teas and Superfoods’ range of Organic Turmeric Latte Mixes. Founder Bala Sarda delves into the details.
 
Tell us about the new turmeric latte range.

These latte mixes blend premium-quality Indian turmeric with other time-honoured superfoods like ginger, ashwagandha, moringa, Reishi mushroom, along with an array of spices. These five ready-to-blend variants contain zero-calorie natural sweetener Stevia, are certified organic, 100 per cent natural, caffeine free and vegan. 
 
How many times a day is it advisable to drink this concoction?

This concoction can be consumed hot or cold, 2-3 times a day. The golden milk powder is consumable with a variety of meals like oatmeal, smoothies, yogurt, etc.  
 
This drink is said to be organic and using 100 per cent premium Indian turmeric. Can you elaborate?

VAHDAM directly sources the turmeric from our partner farms in Rajasthan that ensures the spice is cultivated with Non-GMO seed varieties, which are high in curcumin content. The curcumin content in our turmeric is between 3-5 per cent, whereas the regular turmeric has less than 2 per cent content. Our turmeric is free from harmful additives or metal, has a rich scent and intense deep yellow colour that enhances the overall flavour of our latte mixes.  
 
How does this version of the old golden drink help?

Owing to its medicinal benefits and adaptogenic benefits, turmeric has a long legacy of being used as a healing and reviving spice. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, while no clinical studies or links correlate the two, boosting immunity during these trying times is more critical than it has been in the past. A robust immune system ensures we have the inner resilience to protect ourselves.

The Ministry of AYUSH (Government of India) has recommended golden turmeric milk for enhancing immunity. As we all know, that golden milk or Haldi doodh is a synonymous name for a traditional healing potion in many Indian homes for healing injuries, easing pain, and to fortify one’s health. The key active ingredient of turmeric, ‘Curcumin’ has multiple life-enhancing properties and is packed with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. VAHDAM’s Turmeric range is blended with black pepper which is scientifically proven to increase curcumin’s bio-absorption significantly, thereby dramatically increasing the benefit of turmeric to one’s overall health. 
 
Tell us the process that went behind the genesis of the product? What sort of research went into it and who all were involved in it?

During the conceptualisation and research phase, we had two-fold objectives – differentiating our product line from the other available products in the market and delivering a high-quality functional product in multiple variants to cater to a large audience.  For creating multiple variants, we researched different superfood ingredients that could pair well with turmeric and deliver added value to the consumers i.e. anti-inflammation plus digestion (Turmeric Ginger), anti-inflammation plus immunity (Turmeric Mushroom), anti-inflammation plus stress relief (Turmeric Ashwagandha), etc. 

We did a thorough research on the shortlisted ingredient properties by studying research papers and speaking to different experts in the field of Ayurveda, Nutrition, and Ingredient Manufacturers to source the finest quality ingredients. Primarily, our in-house team consisting of food technologists, consumer insights, and sensory experts were involved in formulating this product line though we did consult with nutrition and wellness experts to ensure the product formulation is functional and delivers on certain benefits to the consumers. For instance, we ensured that all our formulations have black pepper added as that enhances curcumin absorption significantly in the body. 

How do you look at the market responding to the latte range?

The demand and response to these Turmeric Latte Mixes has been fantastic. As opposed to traditional drinks, where one needs to source and combine spices, condiments and herbs individually, our turmeric latte comes in a ready-to-blend format and can be instantly consumed with milk, water and a variety of other meals like oatmeal, smoothies, yogurt, etc. They are convenient, portable and take care of your everyday immunity needs. 
 

All VAHDAM Teas can be bought online on www.vahdamteas.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Ministry of AYUSH Turmeric Latte Mixes
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp