Turmeric: The golden spice to the rescue during COVID-19 days

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

As an immunity boosting measure against COVID-19, the Ministry of AYUSH has recommended various Ayurvedic measures, and having turmeric is one of them. Giving the traditional golden spice a modern twist is Vahdam Teas and Superfoods’ range of Organic Turmeric Latte Mixes. Founder Bala Sarda delves into the details.



Tell us about the new turmeric latte range.



These latte mixes blend premium-quality Indian turmeric with other time-honoured superfoods like ginger, ashwagandha, moringa, Reishi mushroom, along with an array of spices. These five ready-to-blend variants contain zero-calorie natural sweetener Stevia, are certified organic, 100 per cent natural, caffeine free and vegan.



How many times a day is it advisable to drink this concoction?



This concoction can be consumed hot or cold, 2-3 times a day. The golden milk powder is consumable with a variety of meals like oatmeal, smoothies, yogurt, etc.



This drink is said to be organic and using 100 per cent premium Indian turmeric. Can you elaborate?



VAHDAM directly sources the turmeric from our partner farms in Rajasthan that ensures the spice is cultivated with Non-GMO seed varieties, which are high in curcumin content. The curcumin content in our turmeric is between 3-5 per cent, whereas the regular turmeric has less than 2 per cent content. Our turmeric is free from harmful additives or metal, has a rich scent and intense deep yellow colour that enhances the overall flavour of our latte mixes.



How does this version of the old golden drink help?



Owing to its medicinal benefits and adaptogenic benefits, turmeric has a long legacy of being used as a healing and reviving spice. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, while no clinical studies or links correlate the two, boosting immunity during these trying times is more critical than it has been in the past. A robust immune system ensures we have the inner resilience to protect ourselves.

The Ministry of AYUSH (Government of India) has recommended golden turmeric milk for enhancing immunity. As we all know, that golden milk or Haldi doodh is a synonymous name for a traditional healing potion in many Indian homes for healing injuries, easing pain, and to fortify one’s health. The key active ingredient of turmeric, ‘Curcumin’ has multiple life-enhancing properties and is packed with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. VAHDAM’s Turmeric range is blended with black pepper which is scientifically proven to increase curcumin’s bio-absorption significantly, thereby dramatically increasing the benefit of turmeric to one’s overall health.



Tell us the process that went behind the genesis of the product? What sort of research went into it and who all were involved in it?



During the conceptualisation and research phase, we had two-fold objectives – differentiating our product line from the other available products in the market and delivering a high-quality functional product in multiple variants to cater to a large audience. For creating multiple variants, we researched different superfood ingredients that could pair well with turmeric and deliver added value to the consumers i.e. anti-inflammation plus digestion (Turmeric Ginger), anti-inflammation plus immunity (Turmeric Mushroom), anti-inflammation plus stress relief (Turmeric Ashwagandha), etc.

We did a thorough research on the shortlisted ingredient properties by studying research papers and speaking to different experts in the field of Ayurveda, Nutrition, and Ingredient Manufacturers to source the finest quality ingredients. Primarily, our in-house team consisting of food technologists, consumer insights, and sensory experts were involved in formulating this product line though we did consult with nutrition and wellness experts to ensure the product formulation is functional and delivers on certain benefits to the consumers. For instance, we ensured that all our formulations have black pepper added as that enhances curcumin absorption significantly in the body.

How do you look at the market responding to the latte range?



The demand and response to these Turmeric Latte Mixes has been fantastic. As opposed to traditional drinks, where one needs to source and combine spices, condiments and herbs individually, our turmeric latte comes in a ready-to-blend format and can be instantly consumed with milk, water and a variety of other meals like oatmeal, smoothies, yogurt, etc. They are convenient, portable and take care of your everyday immunity needs.



All VAHDAM Teas can be bought online on www.vahdamteas.in