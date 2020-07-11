STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Himalayan momos with a twist at this Delhi restaurant

They listed the usual: temperature checks and compulsory usage of masks and gloves for the staff, and regular sanitisation of the kitchen and equipment.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Momos

Momo King has a huge variety of everyone’s favourite dumplings

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

In this pandemic, you will think twice before ordering food in. So did I till I finally gave in to my craving for momos. I zeroed in on Momo King – famous for its Himalayan momos – to try their new range. To be doubly sure, I called and enquired about their safety measures.

They listed the usual: temperature checks and compulsory usage of masks and gloves for the staff, and regular sanitisation of the kitchen and equipment. It was a relief to know to know that the staff also sanitises the order that is packaged for delivery. The added benefit is these momos don’t have MSG, colours or preservatives . Here are my favourites, served with mayonnaise, red and green chutneys:

Gluten-free Veg & Water Chestnut Momos
These potato starch momos have a thin and flimsy layer that keeps the stuffing of halfraw and half-cooked veggies and water chestnut. A happy departure from the staple home-cooked food. A half plate (5 pieces) is enough for one person, and full plate (8 pieces) serves two.

Malaysian Laksa Veg Momos
These were dipped in a coconut curry broth, neither too bland nor too spicy as the curry complements the vegetable- stuffed momos. Though I relish momos with mayonnaise, this is a good option for someone who loves gravies.

Vegan Beetroot Momos
These round, tiny beetroot- coloured dumplings don’t taste like beetroot. Stuffed with veggies, these taste
like basic momos, but are nut and soy free – a reason for vegans to cheer for vegans.

Kothey Tandoori Soya Chaap
These signature Nepali style half-fried, half-steamed momos with tandoori soya chaap stuffing, lends a whole new definition to this Asian dish. For someone bored of theregular momos, this North- Indian tandoori twist is the best pick.

Sandekho Spicy Cottage Cheese
The spiciest of the menu, these are tossed in traditional Nepali tempered masala. The cottage cheese infuses softness and julienned capsicum and onion add to character to them.

Meal for two: Rs 400+taxes
To order, call at: +91 9999377811

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Momo King
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp