Himalayan momos with a twist at this Delhi restaurant

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

In this pandemic, you will think twice before ordering food in. So did I till I finally gave in to my craving for momos. I zeroed in on Momo King – famous for its Himalayan momos – to try their new range. To be doubly sure, I called and enquired about their safety measures.

They listed the usual: temperature checks and compulsory usage of masks and gloves for the staff, and regular sanitisation of the kitchen and equipment. It was a relief to know to know that the staff also sanitises the order that is packaged for delivery. The added benefit is these momos don’t have MSG, colours or preservatives . Here are my favourites, served with mayonnaise, red and green chutneys:

Gluten-free Veg & Water Chestnut Momos

These potato starch momos have a thin and flimsy layer that keeps the stuffing of halfraw and half-cooked veggies and water chestnut. A happy departure from the staple home-cooked food. A half plate (5 pieces) is enough for one person, and full plate (8 pieces) serves two.

Malaysian Laksa Veg Momos

These were dipped in a coconut curry broth, neither too bland nor too spicy as the curry complements the vegetable- stuffed momos. Though I relish momos with mayonnaise, this is a good option for someone who loves gravies.

Vegan Beetroot Momos

These round, tiny beetroot- coloured dumplings don’t taste like beetroot. Stuffed with veggies, these taste

like basic momos, but are nut and soy free – a reason for vegans to cheer for vegans.

Kothey Tandoori Soya Chaap

These signature Nepali style half-fried, half-steamed momos with tandoori soya chaap stuffing, lends a whole new definition to this Asian dish. For someone bored of theregular momos, this North- Indian tandoori twist is the best pick.

Sandekho Spicy Cottage Cheese

The spiciest of the menu, these are tossed in traditional Nepali tempered masala. The cottage cheese infuses softness and julienned capsicum and onion add to character to them.

Meal for two: Rs 400+taxes

To order, call at: +91 9999377811